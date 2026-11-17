Governor Ivey's gubernatorial portrait was unveiled inside the capitol’s Old Senate Chamber before her bust was made its debut outside the Kay Ivey Office Building on Washington Avenue.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey’s time as Alabama’s 54th governor was commemorated Monday in two special ways. Her gubernatorial portrait was unveiled inside the capitol’s Old Senate Chamber.

The sculpture was painted by artist Ann Kenyon. Leaders from several branches of state government, as well as the governor’s friends and family. celebrated the momentus occasion. Following that ceremony, attendees then moved across the street to the Kay Ivey Office Building at 501 Washington Avenue for the unveiling of her bust. A bust, sculpted by artist Clydetta Fulmer, then made its debut.

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“It remains the highest honor of my life to serve as your governor. To the people of Alabama, thank you for giving the incredible opportunity to serve you. Alabama’s best days are still ahead of us,” says Governor Ivey. Ivey became Alabama’s second female governor in April of 2017 when then-Governor Robert Bentley resigned and pled guilty to campaign finance violations.

Before becoming governor, Ivey served as Alabama’s lieutenant governor from 2011 until 2017. She also served as state treasurer from 2003 to 2011.

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“Other governors are going to stand there and take the oath of office, and other elected officials will take the oath of office, and they’ll look and they’ll see your office building and they’ll see your statue and as they are compelled to observe your statue staring at them, and when they take their oath, I know they’re going to be confronted by your achievements of ethical government, of effecienty, and all your accomplishments that’ll still be manifest they’ll have to consider as they take their oath and they’ll contemplate what their legacy will be and hope their legacy will be as wonderful as yours,” says Justice William B. Sellers of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Governor Ivey will wrap up her final term as governor in January, when governor-elect Tommy Tubberville will be sworn in as the state’s newest governor.