Governor Josh Shapiro announces Urban Outfitters, Inc. expansion in Philly, Bucks County

On Monday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration announced a major new investment from Urban Outfitters, Inc.

In a press release on Monday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration announced a major new investment from Urban Outfitters, Inc. Gov. Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis announced that Pennsylvania -based Urban Outfitters, Inc. will create at least 1,050 jobs in Philadelphia and Bucks County .

At least 450 of these jobs will be added to the URBN headquarters at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard, and the additional 600 jobs are planned to be added to the new state-of-the-art Nuuly facility in Bucks County. URBN intends to invest at least $150 million in capital to create these opportunities, to retain existing jobs, and to construct the Nuuly brand facility.

The company may spend more than $50 million in additional capital to further raise the number of jobs in the Commonwealth.

“Urban Outfitters was built from the ground up in Philadelphia more than five decades ago – and we are proud that this company is continuing to grow and create jobs all across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro URBN was founded in 1970 by Scott Belair and Dick Hayne, and has grown to include brands like Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, and now Nuuly. The company relocated its headquarters from Center City to the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 2006, investing more than $100 million to transform the area, employing more than 2,500 workers across their 15 buildings.





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