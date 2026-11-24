Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Bill Cole to the Alabama Supreme Court and Ben Baxley to the Court of Criminal Appeals, filling vacancies left by recent federal judicial selections and internal court changes.

Governor Kay Ivey has officially appointed two new jurists to fill critical vacancies on Alabama's highest state courts, a move that reshapes the composition of the state's judicial branch. She announced today that she has selected William Bill Cole to serve as an Associate Justice on the Alabama Supreme Court and Ben Baxley to serve on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. These appointments are effective immediately and address the gaps created by recent judicial transitions within the state system.

Cole Replaces Lewis on Supreme Court

William Cole will take the bench on the Alabama Supreme Court following the departure of Bill Lewis, who accepted a nomination from President Trump to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. Lewis assumed his federal position yesterday, creating an immediate vacancy on the state's highest court that Governor Ivey has now filled. Cole brings extensive judicial experience to this role, having served on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals since 2019 and previously acting as the Chief Judge of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.

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The Governor highlighted Cole's deep roots in Alabama and his broad legal background as primary qualifications for the appointment. She noted that his decades of experience include representing clients at all levels of the legal system, including arguments before the United States Supreme Court. Governor Ivey emphasized that his vast familiarity with criminal cases makes him exceptionally qualified to serve the people of the state, ensuring that justice is served with the highest standard of competence.

Bill Cole, a Birmingham native, expressed his honor at being selected for the position, citing his long history of public service. He stated that after serving as a circuit court judge and a judge on the Court of Criminal Appeals for over 20 years, he is proud to accept this new responsibility. Cole, who graduated from Vanderbilt University and The University of Alabama School of Law, described the appointment as a higher honor given his early love for the law and his upbringing in Alabama.

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Baxley Takes Criminal Appeals Vacancy

To address the vacancy left by Bill Cole on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Governor Ivey appointed Ben Baxley to the court. Baxley currently serves as the District Court Judge for Elmore County and is described by the Governor as a judicial leader who consistently steps up to serve the state with adept expertise. Governor Ivey noted that Baxley has been very effective in his current role since she first appointed him to the District Court in Elmore County.

Ben Baxley brings a strong record of community impact to his new position on the appellate court. As District Court Judge, he launched the Stay in the Game truancy initiative, which successfully reduced school absenteeism in Elmore County by more than 40 percent. This specific achievement demonstrates his ability to implement effective judicial programs that address real-world social issues, a quality Governor Ivey cited as evidence of his continued commitment to serving Alabama well.

Next Steps and Judicial Confirmations

Ben Baxley, a Sylacauga native, accepted the appointment with gratitude, emphasizing his commitment to fairness, humility, and fidelity to the law. He stated that his work in Elmore County reinforced the importance of careful and impartial consideration for every case that comes before the courts. Baxley, who graduated from B.B. Comer High School at age 16 and earned degrees from the University of Montevallo and The University of Alabama, pledged to bring this same dedication to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

While these two appointments are now active, the judicial restructuring will continue as the state fills remaining lower-court vacancies. Governor Ivey confirmed that she will make a separate appointment to fill Ben Baxley's vacancy on the District Court in Elmore County at a later date. This final step will complete the current wave of judicial transitions initiated by Bill Lewis's departure to the federal bench, ensuring that Alabama's court systems remain fully staffed and operational without interruption.