Governor Hochul Proposes Discovery Reform to Combat Recidivism and Expedite Justice

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed changes to the state's discovery laws, aimed at streamlining the evidence-sharing process in criminal cases. While proponents of the current reforms celebrate their success in preventing wrongful convictions and promoting transparency, prosecutors argue that loopholes are hindering the system's efficiency. Hochul's proposal seeks to address these concerns, emphasizing the need to protect victims, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure a fair and speedy trial for all.

Fighting Recidivism : District Attorneys Endorse Governor Hochul's Plan to Streamline Discovery Laws to Protect Victims, Hold Perpetrators Accountable and Safeguard the Right to a Fair and Speedy Trial

We’ve been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective since 1909 –, the first time in the 125 years of this award it has been given to a Black woman publisher – We are proud to provide no paywall journalism for the Black community we serve, the largest Black and Brown community in the country.‘ Publisher and my father, Wilbert “Bill” Tatum, before me. We’ve been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective since 1909 -Named after Kalief Browder, the Black New Yorker who took his life after three years on Rikers Island awaiting trial for a stolen backpack, the New York State provisions passed in 2019 repealed old evidence-sharing laws and mandated prosecutors share materials in a timely manner without a defense attorney having to request them. Discovery, or evidence-sharing, is a formal legal process where parties in a case exchange information for presentation at trial. Those materials usually provide defendants a clearer idea about whether to take a plea deal (usually for less severe penalties) or fight the case at trial. “The reforms enacted in 2020 ensure that accused New Yorkers have access to all evidence, promoting transparency, preventing wrongful convictions, and combating mass incarceration,” said Kalief’s brother Akeem Browder in a statement. “These laws are about leveling the playing field and upholding the fundamental right to due process. Rolling back these protections would inevitably lead to more New Yorkers suffering the same fate as my brother.” While a litany of failures in the criminal justice system led to Browder’s death at age 22, the lack of discovery prevented any opportunity to get the case dismissed before his trial, which he did not receive for three years. A “blindfold” era predates Kalief’s Law, regarded by many criminal justice advocates as a time when New York state’s discovery laws were among the four worst in the country — back then, witness statements and police reports could be withheld by prosecutors from defendants until the day of trial. Consequently, New Yorkers could be pressured to plead guilty to avoid more prison time and return to their lives. Pleas under the “Blindfold Law” meant no access to discovery since the cases never went to trial. Advocates presume at least some defendants were innocent despite pleading guilty. “Under the way the discovery law was before, there’s no question that lends itself to wrongful convictions, because evidence is not going to be turned over in time,” said attorney Jeffrey Deskovic. “It’s going to be a document dump at the end.” Exonerees and defense lawyers largely make up the Alliance to Protect Kalief’s Law, including Deskovic, who is both. He recounts receiving more access to evidence when suing over his wrongful conviction than the original criminal trial that led to his false imprisonment. The state now boasts arguably the most transparent discovery laws in the country. While proponents tout Kalief’s Law as an unfettered success, prosecutors are less enthusiastic. So far, most of the efforts claim to target loopholes that are bogging down the discovery process. The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York recently voted to support the governor’s proposal to tweak discovery reforms “intended to end procedural delays and prevent automatic dismissals of cases.” An op-ed recently penned by the city’s five district attorneysHochul’s reasoning suggests that the current discovery reform is partially to blame for recidivism and delayed justice for victims. In addition, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggof a domestic violence case due to a prosecutor turning in a piece of photographic evidence lat





