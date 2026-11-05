Governor Ferguson Vets Millionaires Tax and Seattle Mayor Vetoes RV Plan

Gov. Bob Ferguson and Mayor Katie Wilson issue vetoes on major state and local legislation. Details on the millionaires tax protection and Seattle RV policy changes.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson have both exercised their veto powers to reject significant legislative measures affecting state taxation and local urban regulations. Governor Ferguson issued a firm declaration that he will block any legislative attempt to alter the financial threshold for the state's wealth tax. Simultaneously, Mayor Wilson struck down the Seattle City Council's proposed ordinance designed to manage recreational vehicles on public streets. These dual actions signal a strong executive pushback against recent legislative priorities in both Olympia and Seattle.

Ferguson Blocks Tax Threshold Changes

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson explicitly pledged to reject any bill that seeks to reduce the income level at which residents become subject to the state's millionaire tax. Governor Ferguson clarified that his administration will not permit any legislative maneuver to lower the threshold for this specific tax bracket. The Governor made this stance clear to fellow political figures, including State Senator Manki Gee, ensuring that the current tax structure remains intact. This veto power serves as a definitive barrier against any proposals to exempt lower-income high-earners from the tax.

Also read Seattle mayor and city councilmembers clash over RV permit program, new executive order

The Millionaires Tax in Washington State applies only to individuals and families whose household income exceeds one million dollars annually. Governor Ferguson views this tax as a critical component of the state's revenue stability and public service funding. By promising to veto any changes, Governor Bob Ferguson aims to preserve the progressive tax structure that places a higher burden on the wealthiest residents. This decision reinforces the current fiscal policy framework established in previous legislative sessions.

Mayor Wilson Vetoes RV Crackdown Ordinance

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson issued a veto on the Seattle City Council's comprehensive plan to restrict recreational vehicles from city streets. The rejected ordinance was designed to address the increasing presence of RVs parked in residential neighborhoods and public spaces. Mayor Katie Wilson determined that the proposed measures did not meet the city's standards for effective urban management. The veto halts the immediate implementation of the parking restrictions that the City Council had previously debated and passed.

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The Seattle City Council had crafted a plan specifically aimed at curbing the number of RVs parked on public roads within city limits. City officials argued that these vehicles contributed to congestion and neighborhood disruption. However, Mayor Katie Wilson found the legislative approach insufficient or flawed in its execution strategy. This veto represents a significant check on the legislative branch's authority within the city of Seattle, forcing a reevaluation of the parking enforcement policies.

Ballot Drop Box Safety Urged by Hobbs

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is actively urging voters to utilize secure ballot drop boxes prior to the November 3 election deadline. Secretary Steve Hobbs emphasizes that mail-in ballots should not be placed in standard USPS mailboxes due to security and reliability concerns. The Secretary warns that using personal mailboxes increases the risk of ballots being lost, delayed, or tampered with before reaching the official count. Voters are encouraged to find designated drop boxes in their communities to ensure their votes are cast on time.

The November 3 deadline is the final date for ballots to be received by county auditors for inclusion in the state election results. Secretary Steve Hobbs highlights that drop boxes provide a more secure and timely method of return compared to traditional mail. By using these official drop boxes, voters can bypass the delays often associated with the postal service. This guidance is critical for ensuring that every eligible voter in Washington has their voice counted in the upcoming election.

Investigations into I-5 Trooper Vehicle Crashes

Washington State Patrol vehicles have been involved in three separate collisions with driver-operated cars on Interstate 5 within a ten-day period. The most recent incident occurred on a Sunday near the Kent-Des Moines exit, marking the third crash involving trooper vehicles in that timeframe. These accidents have raised serious questions regarding road safety and driver attention in the region. Investigators are examining the specific circumstances of each crash to determine if reckless driving or distraction played a role.

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State Senator Manki Gee and federal officials, including representative Ursula, have weighed in on the safety concerns following these repeated collisions. The frequency of these accidents involving law enforcement vehicles suggests a potential pattern of unsafe driving behaviors by other motorists. The crashes have prompted calls for increased enforcement and public awareness regarding road safety near major interstates. The investigation aims to identify whether specific road design flaws or driver negligence are the primary causes of these incidents.