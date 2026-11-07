Governor-elect Xavier Becerra pledges focus on affordability but offers few policy specifics

California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra pledged Thursday to make affordability a top priority of his administration, but offered few details about how he plans to address the state's high cost of living.

Gov. -elect Xavier Becerra pledged to tackle California's affordability crisis but offered few specifics on how he plans to lower living costs. California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra pledged Thursday to make affordability a top priority of his administration, but offered few details about how he plans to address the state's high cost of living.

In his first news conference since winning Tuesday's election, Becerra appeared alongside Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, presenting a united front as Democrats prepare to enter the next legislative session with expanded supermajorities in both chambers. The three leaders identified housing, health care and energy costs as key priorities, echoing many of the same goals the state's Democratic lawmakers have emphasized in recent years.

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Live election results: California governor's race, Prop 40, Bay Area races and more "It wasn't an endorsement of Democrats," Rivas said of the election.

"Our mandate is to do things differently. " Becerra, who has signaled he intends to continue many of outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies, said he wants to work closely with lawmakers and improve the state's relationship with local governments. When asked whether he would consider tax cuts similar to those proposed by his defeated Republican opponent, Steve Hilton, Becerra did not rule out the possibility.

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MORE: How Latino voters influenced elections with largest midterm turnout ever But the governor-elect was less willing to make specific commitments when pressed on whether he would reverse cuts to Medi-Cal coverage affecting undocumented immigrants, a policy he criticized during his campaign. Live California election results 2026: California billionaire tax, Prop. 40, headed toward defeat"I can't make a commitment without knowing what exactly I face, because I don't think any voter, any taxpayer, any Californian wants to have a governor who's still acting like a politician," Becerra said.

He said he needs a clearer understanding of the state's financial outlook before making promises about what his administration can deliver. Earlier Thursday, Hilton held his own news conference in Sacramento, arguing that Californians still want change despite electing another Democrat to lead the state. MORE: Sen.

Adam Schiff, Alex Padilla say Democrats should focus on affordability over impeachment "The people in this building, whatever they do in the next four years, I really hope they understand that Californians are at breaking point," Hilton said outside of the state Capitol. Hilton, who campaigned on lowering taxes and reducing the cost of living, also offered his support if Becerra delivers on those priorities.

"I wish Xavier Becerra well, and I hope he can and will bring the change that people want to see in California," Hilton said. For Becerra and Democratic legislative leaders, the challenge now will be translating their shared affordability agenda into policies that deliver measurable relief for Californians. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live