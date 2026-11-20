Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa calls for federal funding to secure the border, citing the state's $20 billion investment and urging Congress to assume responsibility for border security resources.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has issued a direct appeal to the federal government, demanding an immediate increase in resources to secure the United States-Mexico border. In a clear statement of her administration's priorities, the incoming governor argued that it is fundamentally unfair for Texas taxpayers to bear the sole financial burden of border enforcement. She emphasized that while the state has invested heavily in its own defenses, the ultimate responsibility for national borders lies with Washington.

Texas Border Investment and Federal Responsibility

During a recent interview with Fox News, Governor-elect Hinojosa outlined the significant fiscal gap that currently exists between state capabilities and federal requirements. She stated that Texas has already spent $20 billion on border security measures. This massive sum, she noted, was driven by input from local border sheriffs who highlighted the urgent need for additional support. She argued that this level of expenditure should not be required from individual states if the federal government is to fulfill its constitutional duty.

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The incoming governor made it clear that she intends to shift the financial responsibility back to the national level. She stated that the federal government must take full responsibility for keeping the borders intact and secure. According to Hinojosa, Texas taxpayers should not be footing the bill to such an extent. She called for real investment from Congress at the federal level to ensure that border security is handled appropriately without draining state resources further.

Stance on ICE Cooperation and Federal Policy

When questioned about her administration's relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) upon taking office, Hinojosa provided a nuanced response that distinguishes between general border control and specific ICE operations. She clarified that she would not facilitate ICE activities, drawing a sharp line between securing the physical border and the broader immigration enforcement actions carried out by the agency. This distinction suggests a targeted approach to federal-state law enforcement cooperation rather than a blanket rejection of all federal immigration efforts.

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Despite her reluctance to facilitate ICE, the governor-elect emphasized her commitment to public safety and the prevention of violence. She cited recent tragedies where people, including Americans, were killed and mowed down in the streets as reasons why such violence needs to end. However, she maintained that border control is a separate issue from what ICE is doing. She pointed out that even President Trump has acknowledged that federal enforcement tactics went too far in some instances, reinforcing her view that these are distinct policy areas.

Implications for Future Border Policy and State Relations

The demand for federal investment signals a potential shift in how Texas will handle border security under Democratic leadership. By explicitly stating that the responsibility lies with the federal government, Hinojosa is setting the stage for future negotiations with Congress. This approach may lead to increased lobbying efforts to secure additional federal funds specifically allocated for Texas border operations. It also places pressure on federal agencies to provide the necessary tools and personnel to manage the border effectively.

Newsweek contacted Governor-elect Hinojosa and the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Friday via email outside of regular office hours. This remains a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. The incoming governor's stance highlights the ongoing tension between state and federal authorities regarding border management and funding responsibilities.