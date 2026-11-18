Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa pledges to restore local control of Texas schools immediately upon taking office in January, citing Beaumont ISD changes as evidence.

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa announced on Tuesday that her administration will prioritize the restoration of local control over Texas public schools immediately upon taking office on January 19th. She cited the recent resignation of Sandi Massey, the state-appointed superintendent of Beaumont ISD, as concrete evidence that state intervention has destabilized struggling educational systems.

Immediate Policy Shift in Texas Education

Hinojosa stated in a message to Newsweek that her team will begin the systemic return of authority to local communities the moment her term begins. This declaration marks one of the clearest signals yet that the incoming governor intends to reverse the trend of state takeovers that has characterized Texas education policy under the current Republican leadership.

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Beaumont ISD Resignation Signals Change

The resignation of Sandi Massey occurred less than seven months after the Texas Education Agency appointed her to lead Beaumont ISD. In her announcement to district staff, Massey described her time leading the district as an honor and noted that the decision followed discussions with her family. The Texas Education Agency thanked her for her service and wished her well in her future endeavors.

History of State Takeovers in Texas

Unlike most education decisions made by locally elected school boards, Texas law grants the state extraordinary authority to intervene in public school systems. These powers include removing elected trustees and replacing them with state-appointed managers, a practice that has made Texas a frequent battleground in national debates over school accountability and local governance.

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Over the past decade, the Texas Education Agency has increasingly utilized this intervention authority. This trend culminated in 2023 with the takeover of Houston ISD, the largest school system in the state. The state cited governance issues, special education shortfalls, and persistent academic performance problems at a single campus as the primary reasons for seizing control.

Controversy Over Houston ISD Management

Under the state-appointed board of managers in Houston, elected trustees lost decision-making authority. The board hired Superintendent Mike Miles to implement sweeping and controversial changes, including the removal of books from school libraries. Miles argued these reforms were necessary to improve student outcomes, while critics claimed they sidelined local voters and disrupted school communities.

Future of Houston and State Oversight

State-appointed managers in Houston have acknowledged the possibility that a new education commissioner could alter or replace existing oversight structures once Hinojosa takes office. Public education advocates in the city have expressed hope that the district could eventually be returned to elected governance.

Before becoming governor-elect, Hinojosa served on the board of Austin ISD, a district that faced potential state takeover due to failing accountability scores at two campuses. During her victory speech, she reiterated her pledge to remove Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, whose agency oversaw the series of interventions across the state, including the contentious Houston takeover.