The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) got the greenlight on Friday, November 13, allowing the environmental agency to pick up where it left off on data center permitting.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality got the greenlight on Friday, November 13, allowing the environmental agency to pick up where it left off on data center permitting.

TCEQ received the notice from the Governor's office on Friday, saying TCEQ can continue with permits, saying "ERCOT has completed the community impact review" the governor originally called for in the September letter. Governor Abbott originally called for ERCOT to make sure development wouldn't compromise the Texas energy grid or the state's natural resources.

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"Here's the guidelines and guardrails that I established," the Governor said weeks ago. "Number one: Every data center, they must operate in a way that reduces the cost of electricity, that cannot increase the cost of electricity. They must not threaten power grid in the state of Texas. Number two: they cannot take the water that our communities need.

They must bring their own water and have a closed-loop water system, never taking a drop of water from your community.

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" Governor Abbott also said data centers must benefit the community, adding his office will "completely put an end to any financial incentives any of these data centers have ever received. "State environmental advocates have since voiced their frustrations with the decision, pointing out a lack of transparency without the findings of the ERCOT study. We've reached out to Governor Abbott's office asking for a response and will keep you updated as we learn more.

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