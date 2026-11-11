Governments Face Backlash Over Slow Response to Asian Grooming Gangs

UK ministers are criticized for slow implementation of recommendations to tackle grooming gangs, with calls for improved data collection on ethnicity and religion raised by former minister Louise Casey.

In a stark assessment of the UK government's handling of the grooming gang crisis, former minister Louise Casey has warned that the promised reforms are still lagging, with little progress made on collecting vital data on the ethnicity and religion of offenders. The criticism comes seven months after she published an audit of authorities' failure to curb grooming gangs and a year after the report's twenty recommendations were formally accepted by ministers.

Audit Highlights Key Failings

Casey's audit, released last year, exposed an 'appalling lack of data on ethnicity' and accused the Home Office and police of dodging the issue to avoid highlighting the predominance of cases involving Asian men. The report noted that since 2015, investigations into grooming gangs in Rotherham have not been followed by systematic data collection, leaving a gap in understanding how such abuse operates across communities.

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The audit's twenty recommendations called for compulsory collection of ethnicity and religious background for all grooming gang charges. Casey stated that police forces were instructed to review closed cases and reopen them where necessary, but the timeline for these measures remains unclear.

Government and Opposition Reactions

Downing Street declined to confirm whether it would legislate for the report's recommendation that sex with a child aged 13 to 15 be a statutory rape offence, a change that would bring the law in line with its current application to children under 12. Justice Secretary Alex Norris had previously assured Casey that the government would act on making such an offence automatic, but No 10 has yet to release a definitive plan.

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Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp echoed Casey's frustration, saying that ten years after the Rotherham scandal, victims are still being let down. Philp accused Labour of being too scared to collect the necessary data, alleging that the party's opposition to a national inquiry has delayed accountability.

Stakeholder Views and Calls for Action

Maggie Oliver, a former police whistle‑blower, praised Casey as "absolutely right" and shared her anger about the government's inaction. Oliver added that the lack of data hampers the broader understanding of sexual abuse across the country.

Former police detective Maggie Oliver, who has identified a need for mandatory data collection, warned that "it is not just about grooming gangs, it's about understanding the landscape of sexual abuse in our country." She called for a comprehensive approach that includes data on both ethnicity and religion.

Impending Impact and Next Steps

The slow implementation of Casey's recommendations threatens to prolong the vulnerability of children to grooming gangs and undermine trust in law enforcement. The government's delay in collecting ethnicity and religion data may continue to obscure patterns that could inform targeted prevention strategies.

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According to Casey, the next phase should involve immediate adoption of data collection protocols and legislative adjustments to expand statutory rape protections to older children. If the government fails to act promptly, activists warn that the cycle of abuse and under‑reporting may persist, leaving victims without the support they need.