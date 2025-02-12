Government Watchdogs Sue Trump Administration Over Mass Firing

Eight government watchdogs, including inspectors general, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration challenging the mass firing of oversight officials. The lawsuit alleges the firings were unlawful and violated legal requirements regarding notification to Congress. The inspectors general argue their nonpartisan role is crucial for overseeing federal spending and employee conduct.

Eight government watchdogs sued the Trump administration on Wednesday over their mass firing that removed oversight of his new administration. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington asks a judge to declare the firings unlawful and restore them to their positions. The independent inspectors general at government agencies say in the lawsuit that they play a critical, nonpartisan role overseeing trillions of dollars in federal spending and the conduct of millions of federal employees.

Congress was not given the legally required 30-day notices about the removals, something that even a top Republican decried at the time. Whitehurst covers the Supreme Court, legal affairs and criminal justice for The Associated Press in Washington, D.C.





