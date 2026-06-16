Government warns PA of dangerous illegal 'M-Device' explosives ahead of July 4

Since 2020, Pennsylvania has accounted for more than 15% of all ATF illegal explosive device investigations across the U.S.

Since 2020, Pennsylvania has accounted for more than 15% of all ATF illegal explosive device investigations across the U.S. These devices are often known as M-80s, M-100s, and M-250s.

“Illegal explosives are extremely volatile and dangerous,” said Eric DeGree, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division. With Independence Day knocking on Pennsylvania's door, the ATF Philadelphia division is warning residents of the dangers illegal explosives like M-80s represent.

“Their manufacture, storage and handling can lead to deadly explosions and fire,” DeGree said. “When you buy them, you’re supporting dangerous criminal activity. ” Since 2020, Pennsylvania has accounted for more than 15% of all ATF illegal explosive device investigations across the U.S., according to an ATF news release. These devices are often known as M-80s, M-100s, and M-250s, the ATF confirmed.

“You put yourself and anyone around at risk of injury or death by just handling them because they can explode on their own,” DeGree continued. To nip this problem in the bud, ATF Philadelphia is working in conjunction with state and local fire and police agencies, along with federal agencies like the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, to try to halt the manufacture and sale of these devices while holding perpetrators accountable.

“Too many people have suffered life-altering or deadly explosions because of these dangerous explosives,” said Tim Brooks, a certified explosive specialist bomb technician from the Philadelphia Police Department Bomb Disposal Unit. Brooks is all too familiar with the danger posed by these explosives through his work with the ATF Philadelphia Arson and Explosives Task Force. These devices are manufactured without safety oversight or quality control.

The fillers inside occasionally contain small rocks that when bumped together can cause the slightest spark and set these off! Under federal law, it is illegal to manufacture, store, distribute, receive, or transport explosive materials without an explosives license.

To tell the difference between normal firecrackers and these illegal explosives, refer to the following:The person with the device has no evidence of a receipt or commercial packaging, or they cannot tell you where they originally purchased itThe casing resembles a roll of coins with a fuse. Some outer shells are made of cardboard tubesFamily mourns father of two electrocuted while trimming hedge in Berks CountyA fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Downtown Lounge in Lebanon County, dispatch confirmed.

The call came in around 9:20 a.m. at the 700 block of Cumberland SOne person was taken to an area hospital after a van crashed nito a semi Monday night in Franklin County, according to dispatch. Crash happened around 9:29 p.m.Skill games could soon face the same rules and regulations as slot machines unless the General Assembly intervenes, thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling.

Rescue crews were called into action early Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Manchester Township left at least one person trapped, according to dispatch.





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