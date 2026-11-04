Government Unveils Uncapped Overnight Visitor Levy for Regional Mayors

The UK Government has published legislation allowing regional mayors to impose an unlimited overnight visitor levy on accommodations. This new tax aims to boost local funding but faces sharp criticism from hospitality groups who warn of higher costs for families and potential job losses in the tourism sector.

The United Kingdom Government has officially published legislation that will allow regional mayors to implement an unlimited Overnight Visitor Levy on holidaymakers and business travelers for up to a month per stay. This move expands upon previous pilot schemes by granting local authorities significant new powers, including HMRC-style snooping capabilities to verify tax compliance and imposing fines on accommodation owners who fail to maintain proper guest records.

Legislative Details and Levy Mechanics

Under the newly announced plans, regional mayors are empowered to charge a percentage-based rate on the cost of accommodation rather than a flat fee, with Labour-run areas likely setting this rate at five percent. The legislation specifies that the first twenty-eight days of any continuous stay remain chargeable, which is a substantial increase compared to Edinburgh where the existing levy is capped at a maximum of five consecutive nights. Accommodation providers, including those operating Airbnbs and guest houses, face a five hundred pound fine if they do not keep accurate records of their guests, while those renting out spare rooms occasionally will also be liable if their earnings exceed a locally adjustable threshold.

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Stakeholder Positions and Industry Opposition

While London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the legislation as a means to gain greater freedom to raise and invest new funding locally, major industry bodies have launched fierce opposition against the policy. Allen Simpson, chief executive of UKHospitality, described the plan as shocking and warned that it risks thirty-three thousand jobs by forcing hard-working families to pay more for summer breaks. He argued that the tax makes the UK's already high twenty percent VAT even worse and criticized the lack of legal requirements for mayors to reinvest funds into hospitality or benefit the sector directly.

Conservative Shadow Communities Minister David Simmonds echoed these concerns, stating that the tax would hit those who can least afford extra costs and could inadvertently catch volunteer-run activities like Scout camps and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions. He characterized the move as another example of the Labour Government making everyday life more expensive for ordinary people, while Andy Burnham previously introduced similar charges in Greater Manchester and Liverpool during his time as mayor.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implementation

The implementation of this uncapped levy across England's fourteen regional mayoral areas is scheduled to begin in twenty-twenty-eight, marking a significant shift in how local tourism revenue is managed nationwide. Housing, Communities, and Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner defended the strategy by emphasizing that it gives mayors and local leaders the choice to invest back into what matters most to local residents while protecting lower-cost stays.

Despite assurances from ministers that businesses will have a say in the process, the absence of a legal requirement to spend the collected fees on high streets, public spaces, or tourist attractions has raised eyebrows among critics. As coastal and rural communities that rely heavily on tourism brace for potential economic shifts, the balance between local government financing needs and the affordability of family holidays remains a central point of contention in the ongoing debate over this new fiscal tool.