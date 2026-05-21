Government should rethink advice on vitamin D and calcium supplements for older people

A study has found that vitamin D and calcium supplements do not provide clinically meaningful benefits in preventing fractures or falls in older people, challenging the long-standing NHS guidance. The study highlights the need to reevaluate the recommendations for these supplements and explore alternative interventions.

Vitamin D and calcium supplements do little to prevent broken bones or falls in older people – and the Government should urgently rethink its advice telling millions of Britons to take them, a bombshell study has found.

The landmark review, published in the prestigious British Medical Journal, found no clinically meaningful benefit from taking the supplements in reducing fractures or falls. It directly challenges the long-standing NHS guidance that older adults should routinely take vitamin D to support bone health





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Vitamin D Calcium Bone Health Supplements Fractures Falls Osteoporosis Clinical Trial Impact Alerts General Recommendations Governments Reassessments Food Hydration Exercise Bone Health Interventions

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