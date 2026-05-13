Government Set to Impose Process to Remove Disgraced Peers from the House of Lords

Despite bringing in a new bill to sack disgraced peers, the Government does not know when Peter Mandelson will be removed. The new process will allow the House of Lords to remove members for non-attendance and will be put in the hands of the House of Lords itself. But the new changes could allow the Government to remove political opponents on more spurious grounds....

The Government does not know when Peter Mandelson will be removed from the House of Lords, despite bringing in a new bill to sack disgraced peers .

Speaking from the House of Lords throne this morning, the King said ministers will "introduce legislation to enable peerages to be removed". The government pledged to bring the change in following the rows about both Peter Mandelson and former spin doctor Matthew Doyle. But while the new "Removal of Peerages Bill" will now be brought in, Government sources confirmed they do not know how long it will take to remove Lord Mandelson and others.

Under current rules, to remove a member of the House of Lords the government must bring in bespoke legislation for each person it wants to remove, unlike in the Commons, where there are more modern mechanisms for kicking out an MP. And while Peers can be removed from the Lords for a number of reasons, including non-attendance, they continue to hold the title of Baron or Baroness.

The government said today that it is "unacceptable" that disgraced peers "are able to retain their peerages, regardless of circumstances". Peter Mandelson is set to have his peerage stripped and the Government could not say when the new process will be implemented. Details about the process for removing a peerage are also vague, with promises from the government that it will put the process in the hands of the House of Lords itself





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House Of Lords Peter Mandelson Disgraced Peers Removal Of Peerages Bill Remove Member Anti-Corruption Boundary Commission Boundary Review Boundary Changes

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