Government's Zero-Hours Crackdown Threatens Christmas Seasonal Work, Business Leaders Warn

New proposals under the Employment Rights Act could prevent employers from offering flexible seasonal work during peak periods like Christmas. Business groups argue the 12-week reference period for calculating guaranteed hours is too short and will force firms to offer the same hours year-round, increasing costs and reducing job opportunities, especially for young people. The government insists seasonal flexibility remains possible through fixed-term contracts.

A major government crackdown on zero-hours contracts risks leaving jobseekers without work during the crucial Christmas period, according to warnings from business leaders. The changes, central to Labour's Employment Rights Act , require employers to offer guaranteed hours to workers after a qualifying period.

While the government says this will end exploitative practices, a new consultation reveals plans to base guaranteed hours on just 12 weeks of work. Retail, hospitality, and small business groups argue this timeframe is far too short for seasonal sectors, making it unworkable and potentially forcing them to cut flexible roles during busy times. They warn that additional costs and red tape could worsen Britain's jobs crisis, already marked by high youth unemployment.

The government maintains that fixed-term contracts still provide necessary flexibility for seasonal demand, but critics fear the reforms will discourage hiring altogether and create instability rather than security





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