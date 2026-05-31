Government's Water Company Sewage Crackdown Fails to Yield New Prosecutions After One Year

Despite a major 2023 announcement of 81 criminal investigations into water companies for sewage pollution, no new charges have been filed. The Environment Agency continues to delay, citing ongoing probes, while critics denounce the lack of enforcement.

The UK government's announced 'crackdown' on water companies for illegal sewage discharges has yielded no new prosecutions one year after a high-profile launch. Environment Secretary Steve Reed had announced 81 criminal investigations, describing it as the largest such action in history.

However, a Freedom of Information request by The Mail on Sunday reveals that beyond seven cases already in court, the Environment Agency has not brought any new charges. The agency defended its record by stating that serious pollution incidents do not automatically constitute serious offences and noted that 58 investigations remain ongoing. Campaigners and opposition politicians have criticized the lack of progress, calling the initiative 'smoke and mirrors' and accusing the government of failing to deliver on its promises.

The Environment Agency and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs maintained that they are taking robust action and have accelerated accountability measures compared to previous years





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Water Companies Sewage Pollution Environment Agency Prosecutions Steve Reed Crackdown Rivers Investigations

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