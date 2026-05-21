Government's plan for plug-in solar panels in supermarkets faces challenges, but is being pushed by Labour

Labour's plan to bring plug-in solar panels to Britain's supermarkets has encountered delays due to retailer concerns, but the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson claims an independent study is underway to establish safety regulations before sale. Meanwhile, an expert engineer expressed apprehensions about the safety and compatibility of plug-in solar panels with existing UK infrastructure and appliances, highlighting the urgent need for UK-specific product standards and safety measures.

The Government's plan to roll out cheap plug-in solar panels in Britain's supermarkets this summer still requires 'a great deal of work' according to an expert engineer.

In March, Labour vowed to ensure that plug-in solar panels were available in supermarkets and other retailers across Britain 'within months'. Ed Miliband's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said it was working with retailers like Lidl and Iceland, as well as solar panel manufacturers such as EcoFlow, to make this happen.

However, this week, a spokesperson for Lidl told This is Money that the chain was still in the 'early stages' of exploring in-store solar panels, adding that no dates for launch had been confirmed yet. And Joe Cannon, a senior engineer at the Institute for Engineering and Technology, told This is Money: 'A great deal of work still needs to happen to make it a reality, safely'





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Environment Politics Plug-In Solar Panels Department For Energy Security And Net Zero Lcdl Iceland Solar Ambitions Enviromental Concerns

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