The UK Ministry of Justice asked Google to remove a video featuring Russell Brand, but the tech giant denied the request. Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook confirmed the appeal for victim protection.

The United Kingdom government has formally requested that Google remove a YouTube video featuring convicted sex offender Russell Brand, a move the technology giant has allegedly rejected. Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook confirmed the Ministry of Justice sent the official removal request, citing the need to protect victims from distressing content, but Google determined that the platform's terms of service were not violated.

Google Denies Government Removal Request

Google denied the request from the Ministry of Justice because it determined its rules had not been broken, according to Whitehall sources. Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, shared the message on their YouTube podcast on Sunday, prompting an official investigation into whether Brand had breached prison rules. The message contained in the video featured Brand insisting he was not guilty of the sexual offences for which he is currently serving a ten-and-a-half year jail term.

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Downing Street described his comments as clearly appalling, and the Ministry of Justice sent an official request to Google, which owns YouTube, asking for the video to be removed. This request came from an established mechanism the Prison Service of England and Wales uses to ask tech companies to delete certain material. Officials called for the video's removal because the content was deemed offensive to Brand's victims and had reached a considerable audience across the platform.

Initial reports claimed a minister had met with Google to ask for Brand's entire account to be deactivated, but it was later clarified that the request only related to the specific video content. The controversy began when Ms. Gallacher read out the message from her husband on their Sunday Service show, leading to widespread condemnation from government officials and safeguarding advocates who viewed the denial as a failure to protect vulnerable individuals.

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Minister Highlights Victim Impact and Platform Rules

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook stated that the content was disturbing and abhorrent in the message it was conveying. He explained that prisoners are already banned from making statements to the media, making this an exceptional case where Ministry of Justice ministers asked Google to remove the specific content. He emphasized that the focus was on the message conveyed by the video rather than the entire YouTube channel, hoping the tech giant would comply given its past actions against Brand.

Mr. Pennycook also appeared on BBC Breakfast and clarified that the government has no power to force Google to take down the video, but appealed to the tech giant to consider the convicted rapist's victims. He noted that Google had taken action in the past, specifically in 2023, when it restricted the channel based on the basis of some of Brand's behavior having harmful effects. He reiterated that removal ultimately depends on the platform's own terms and conditions, but the government firmly believes the content should be removed to prevent further harm to victims.

Legal Limits and Safeguarding Concerns

Jess Phillips, former minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the government does not have the power to enforce that this video is taken down. She added that the situation relies on YouTube to do the right thing, highlighting a much broader argument about whether Ofcom codes under the Online Safety Act are actually there to protect women from such distressing materials online.

An MoJ spokesman said it is only right that the government asks for content that is distressing for victims to be taken down, and they strongly believe YouTube should remove this content. However, removal ultimately depends on the platform's own terms, a point reiterated by multiple officials who acknowledged the legal limitations of their authority over private tech companies. Meta had previously disabled Brand's Instagram and Facebook accounts after his conviction, showing a differing approach by another major tech platform to similar circumstances.

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Ongoing Investigation and Public Reaction

The controversy has sparked an official investigation into whether Brand breached prison rules by making statements through his wife's platform. The Prison Service of England and Wales utilizes its established mechanism to request deletions from tech companies, but compliance is not guaranteed if the company believes the content does not violate its community guidelines. The denial by Google has intensified the debate over digital accountability and the rights of victims versus the freedom of speech on social media platforms.

Google has been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail regarding the specific reasoning behind the rejection of the Ministry of Justice's request. The situation remains a test of how tech giants balance their internal rules against government pressures and public outcry, particularly in cases involving high-profile criminals and the potential for re-traumatizing victims of serious crimes through digital media channels.