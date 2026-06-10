Government Plans Inheritance Shake-Up for Unmarried Couples

The government is planning a major inheritance shake-up for unmarried couples, but will it go far enough and have unintended consequences? The team discusses the proposed rules, Pensions UK benchmark data, index funds, and abandoned vehicles on public roads.

For many years couples who live together but aren't married have been at risk of being caught out if one of them dies. They may share a home, have children together and have combined finances but if they own the property in just one name, don't have a will, or have one that isn't up to date, complications can strike at the worst possible time if one of them dies.

The government is planning a major inheritance shake-up for unmarried couples but it remains to be seen if it goes far enough and will have the unintended consequence of triggering a wave of disputes. The new rules aim to provide clarity and protection for co-habiting couples who often find themselves in a difficult situation when one partner passes away.

However, some experts believe that the proposed changes may not go far enough in addressing the needs of all unmarried couples. On the other hand, others argue that the new rules will lead to increased disputes among family members and loved ones. The team also discusses the latest Pensions UK benchmark data which reveals that the amount needed for a comfortable retirement has increased due to rising costs.

They explore the reasons behind this increase and provide insights on how to achieve a comfortable retirement. Additionally, the podcast delves into the world of index funds and how to make long-term gains the easy way. The team also discusses the role of fund managers in investment decisions and whether they are still worth having.

Furthermore, they address the issue of abandoned vehicles on public roads and what can be done to resolve the problem. The team provides guidance on how to deal with the situation and what steps can be taken to prevent it from happening in the first place. The podcast is a valuable resource for anyone looking for advice on personal finance, investment, and retirement planning.

It offers a unique blend of expert insights and practical tips to help listeners make informed decisions about their financial future





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Inheritance Shake-Up Unmarried Couples Pensions Index Funds Abandoned Vehicles

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