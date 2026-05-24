Government minister breaks down in tears after girl's emotional response to rapists' lenient sentences

Following a harrowing interview with a schoolgirl who was raped by two teenage boys and their families, a government minister appeared emotional, expressing concern about the lack of consequences for the attackers and urging a national conversation about treating all victims of violence with justice and respect.

A government minister broke down in tears on live TV after hearing a schoolgirl describe her overwhelming emotional response to a judge's decision to spare her rapists jail.

The teens were filmed raping two other underage girls on separate occasions. The minister, accompanied by the girl and her mother, expressed concerns about the lack of consequences for the attackers, warning that boys need to understand that such behavior is not acceptable in society. He emphasized the need for a national conversation about treating all victims of violence, including those affected by social media and online pornography, with justice and respect





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trauma Child Abuse Moral Obligation Ministers' Emotions Intervention Required Violence Against Girls Social Media & Porn

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dem senators deflect questions on Platner's scandal-plagued campaign: 'Not following that race closely'Most Democratic senators say they aren't focused on Maine's Senate race amid scrutiny of candidate Graham Platner's resurfaced controversial comments.

Read more »

UFC Veteran Unexpectedly Announces MMA Retirement Following Losing RunOne UFC welterweight contender has decided to hang up his gloves after suffering his third-straight loss earlier this month. With no UFC event scheduled for th

Read more »

Trump sending 5,000 troops to Poland following scrapped Army deploymentThe move prompted confusion among NATO allies and defense officials.

Read more »

Congressional Black Caucus calls for black athletes to boycott SEC schools following redistricting effortsThe Congressional Black Caucus and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have called on black athletes to boycott schools in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) due to perceived racially motivated redistricting efforts. The call references historical figures such as Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, and Jackie Robinson, evoking their courage and determination during times of racial injustice.

Read more »