Government Launches Review Into Rising Costs of Public EV Charging

The UK government has initiated a review into the high and rising costs of public electric vehicle charging, a key barrier to mass EV adoption, especially for households without off-street parking. The review, announced in the Budget and led by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles in collaboration with Ofgem, will examine the factors driving price increases and propose solutions to lower consumer costs, with recommendations due this autumn.

The UK Government has launched a comprehensive review into the soaring costs of public electric vehicle (EV) charging, addressing a significant obstacle to widespread EV adoption.

The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) has formally set out the terms for this review, which promises to tackle one of the most pressing issues facing prospective EV owners, particularly those without access to private parking. The initiative, pledged in the Chancellor's recent Budget, will scrutinize the impact of energy prices and other cost factors, exploring actionable steps the government and industry can take to make public charging more affordable. A final report with recommendations is expected this autumn.

The move comes amid growing concerns about a stark divide in EV ownership costs between households with driveways and those reliant on public infrastructure. According to ChargeUK, the average cost to charge an electric car using the public network has surged by 38 per cent since 2021. Data from motoring organization RAC indicates that approximately 35 per cent of UK households lack off-street parking, placing them at a severe financial disadvantage.

Analysis by the charging app ZapMap highlights the magnitude of this disparity: an EV driver who can charge primarily at home spends an average of £680 annually, while a driver completely dependent on public chargers faces costs of £1,760 per year-a difference exceeding £1,000. Alarmingly, the latter figure is now £100 more per year than the annual fuel cost for a conventional petrol car, based on May fuel prices.

This review, to be conducted in collaboration with the energy regulator Ofgem, will be chaired independently by Philip New, an energy and aviation expert. It will report to the Department for Transport, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, and the Treasury.

The review's recommendations will be structured around three core areas: diagnosing the root causes of current high costs; forecasting how these costs might evolve by 2030 without intervention; and proposing concrete measures the government and industry can implement to drive prices down. Potential actions under consideration include regulatory changes, targeted government funding, wider policy levers, initiatives by regulators, market-based trading schemes, and dynamic pricing models.

Notably absent from the review's immediate scope is any examination of tax policy, despite strong industry and campaigner calls to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on public charging from 20 per cent to 5 per cent-aligning it with the rate for domestic energy. Advocates argue this adjustment is essential to rectify the unfair penalty on those unable to charge at home.

The review will analyze cost variations across the entire public charging ecosystem, from lower-powered on-street and destination chargers to high-powered rapid units at motorway services. It will also compare the overall cost of EV charging against petrol or diesel refuelling and assess whether potential savings from policy changes would be fully passed on to consumers. The findings and subsequent recommendations will be critical for the UK's net zero transport strategy.

If public charging remains prohibitively expensive, mass EV adoption could stall, undermining climate targets. The review signals governmental recognition that the transition to electric vehicles must be equitable and affordable for all motorists, regardless of their housing situation. Its success will hinge on its ability to translate analysis into swift, effective interventions that restore the long-term cost advantage of EVs over internal combustion engine vehicles for the millions who depend on public infrastructure





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