New government data reveals sickness benefit claims will rise to 3.5 million by 2032, sparking Conservative criticism of Labour's welfare policies and calls for reform.

Official government forecasts released by the Department for Work and Pensions indicate that the number of individuals receiving sickness benefits in the United Kingdom will exceed 3 million in the current year. Projections suggest this figure will climb to 3.5 million by the start of the next decade, specifically by the 2031-32 period. This upward trajectory represents a significant deviation from previous estimates, with the new forecast for 2031-32 sitting 200,000 higher than the prediction made merely six months prior by the same department.

Analysis of Rising Welfare Costs and Projections

The anticipated increase in welfare recipients is attributed to a combination of structural changes in the benefit system and long-term health trends. Spending on benefits for working-age people is projected to rise by £58 billion between the financial years of 2023-24 and 2031-32. This cumulative increase will bring the total annual expenditure on these benefits to £183 billion, a sum nearly equivalent to the entire annual defence budget. The data reflects a growth of one million more people signed off work sick compared to the 2.5 million recorded when the Labour party came to power. These individuals are primarily categorized under the Universal Credit with Limited Capability for Work or Work Related Activity category, as well as the Employment and Support Allowance Support Group.

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Political Criticism from Conservative MPs

Senior Conservative figures have leveraged these statistics to intensify their criticism of the Labour government's approach to employment and welfare. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Helen Whately highlighted that for the first time, three million people are set to be signed off sick from work, a number that surpasses the record unemployment queues observed during the peak of the 1980s crisis. She argued that the government lacks a coherent plan to address this ballooning bill, accusing ministers of making it easier to claim benefits without providing adequate support for returning to the workforce. Meanwhile, Conservative MP Neil O'Brien pointed out that while Labour promised growth in every postcode, the only sector experiencing significant expansion is the welfare bill. He noted that the number of young people out of work is exploding because ministers are hesitant to implement necessary welfare reforms due to fear of backlash from Labour MPs.

Government Response and Reform Proposals

In defense of the current administration's position, a spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions stated that two-thirds of the increase in the Universal Credit Health caseload over the last year was driven by legacy systems. Specifically, the shift involved moving sick and disabled people from older benefits onto Universal Credit, a decision attributed to the previous government. The spokesperson emphasized that the government is investing a record £3.5 billion to help disabled people and those with long-term conditions enter the workforce. This investment includes giving disabled individuals the right to try working without risking their existing benefits, aiming to tackle long-term incentives that previously kept people on the sidelines. The government also noted that ongoing reforms to Universal Credit are designed to correct historical barriers to employment.

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Focus on Youth Unemployment and NEET Figures

The debate over welfare reform is further complicated by high levels of youth disengagement from education and the labor market. The latest quarterly figures, due for publication, are expected to show continued challenges for the NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) demographic. The last available update indicated that 981,000 people aged between 16 and 24 were neither earning nor learning during the period between April and June. This statistic has become a focal point for critics who argue that the government is failing to address the root causes of long-term unemployment among younger demographics. The intersection of rising sickness benefits and stagnant youth employment figures presents a complex policy challenge for ministers tasked with balancing fiscal responsibility with social support.

Future Policy Directions and White Paper Plans

Senior members of the Labour party have begun outlining potential pathways for future reform, though timelines for implementation remain cautious. New Labour grandee Alan Milburn has suggested creating a less generous benefits system specifically for under-25s to address the million young people currently classified as NEETs. However, his proposed reforms are projected to yield net savings only after a decade has passed. Similarly, serving minister Sir Stephen Timms has indicated that it should be easier to claim Personal Independence Payments, the sickness benefit accessed by approximately 4 million people. Timms added a caveat that claimants whose disabilities do not result in additional costs should no longer be eligible for these funds. Both the Milburn and Timms reviews are currently being considered by the government, with a formal response expected in the coming weeks. This will pave the way for a comprehensive White Paper on welfare reform scheduled for publication in the New Year, aiming to address the soaring costs and systemic issues identified in the latest forecasts.