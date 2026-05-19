Government Facing Fierce Backlash from Small Business Owners Over Higher Taxes and Labor Costs

The Government is facing backlash from small business owners who are fed up with being called the 'backbone of the economy' as they are clobbered with higher taxes and labor costs. The Prime Minister has faced backlash from business owners who say the Government isn't doing enough to support them.

The Government is facing fierce backlash from small business owners who are fed up with being called the ' backbone of the economy ' as they are clobbered with higher taxes and labor costs .

The Prime Minister has faced backlash from business owners who say the Government isn't doing enough to support them. Ben Perks, managing director at Orchard Financial Advisers, said, 'A man without a backbone, complimenting ours.

'It baffles me that the Prime Minister can praise small businesses, whilst doing absolutely nothing to help and support them. ' Meanwhile, Paul Denley, chief executive of Oakham Wealth Management, said, 'The problem is that Britain increasingly seems to be developing chronic back pain: overloading small businesses with tax, regulation, rising costs and administrative burdens.

' The new bill aims to ensure businesses are paid the money they're owed, but small businesses have persistently raised the alarm over rising regulation, and mounting tax and energy bills. Figures published today show the unemployment rate rose to 5 per cent in the three months to March, with job vacancies falling to a five-year low between February and March





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Small Business Owners Backlash Higher Taxes Labor Costs Keir Starmer Late Payments Bill Small Suppliers Small Business Commissioner Large Companies Prime Minister Small Businesses Backbone Of The Economy Rising Regulation Mounting Tax And Energy Bills Unemployment Rate Job Vacancies Rising Costs Administrative Burdens Economic Growth Entrepreneurial Talent Rewarding It Creating Conditions Small Ambitious Businesses Taking The Tax Equivalent Of A Cricket Bat Anti-Business Light Shone On It Corporate Finance Team Panic DIY INVESTING PLATFORMS AJ Bell Hargreaves Lansdown Interactive Investor Freetrade Trading 212

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