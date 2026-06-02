Government Extends PIP Review Periods Amid Backlog and Spending Concerns

The UK government has extended the period between Personal Independence Payment (PIP) reviews, a change that has sparked controversy over welfare costs and fairness. From today, claimants can receive payments for up to ten years without a full reassessment, a move officials justify as necessary to address a record backlog, especially in mental health cases. Critics argue the policy reduces scrutiny and will significantly increase the welfare bill.

The UK government has implemented significant changes to Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ) assessment periods, a move that has ignited a fierce political debate. From today, individuals with established PIP awards will face far less frequent reviews.

Recipients aged 25 and over will now have their payments guaranteed for four years following an initial assessment, a dramatic extension from the previous nine-month period. After a subsequent review, claimants can then receive a further six years without any reassessment of their need for the benefit. This policy shift is presented as a necessary measure to alleviate an overwhelming backlog in assessments, particularly for mental health conditions, which constitute the largest category of claims.

However, critics argue that extending the gap between reviews reduces scrutiny, risks ballooning the welfare bill, and traps people on benefits who might be capable of working. The Social Security Advisory Committee, the government's independent welfare watchdog, has expressed serious concern, demanding clearer legal justification for the change.

Meanwhile, official forecasts predict disability benefit spending will surge from £39.1 billion this financial year to £58.1 billion by 2028/29, a rise driven by record-high claimant numbers now approaching four million in England and Wales. The daily cost of these changes is substantial. PIP provides between £121.20 and £778.40 every four weeks to over 3.9 million claimants, covering extra costs associated with long-term physical or mental health conditions.

The payment is split into a daily living component for help with tasks like preparing food, dressing, or managing money, and a mobility component for assistance with moving around or leaving the home. With the new rules, each claimant who moves to the longer review cycle will have their current award locked in for a much longer duration, regardless of any changes in their condition.

The Department for Work and Pensions argues this is a temporary but urgent step to prevent the entire assessment system from collapsing under pressure, warning that the record backlog of mental health cases poses an existential threat. Longer-term reforms are being developed, but ministers insist immediate action was non-negotiable. Opposition parties and fiscal watchdogs have launched a blistering attack on the policy.

The Conservatives' shadow work and pensions secretary, Helen Whately, contends that reviews are the essential mechanism to ensure awards remain fair and correct, both for the individual and the taxpayer. She accuses Labour of 'watering down' checks, leading to more people receiving 'handouts for longer' at greater cost. Shimeon Lee from the Taxpayers' Alliance echoed this, stating taxpayers will be concerned that ministers are 'reducing checks and extending awards' while the welfare bill is already 'ballooning'.

This perspective is underpinned by Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts showing disability benefits will consume around 4% of total public spending, or 2% of GDP, within five years. The political context is also charged; the government's earlier plans to change PIP eligibility criteria were abandoned last year after a Commons rebellion, and a separate review into the benefit is not expected to report until this autumn





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Personal Independence Payment PIP Disability Benefits Welfare Backlog Assessment Reviews Mental Health Claims UK Government Welfare Spending Social Security Advisory Committee

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