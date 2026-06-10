Government Defends Student Loan Interest Rate Cap as Favouring Higher Earners

The UK government has defended its 6 per cent cap on student loan interest rates, arguing it balances taxpayer fairness with rising inflation. Critics say the measure primarily benefits wealthier graduates and does enough for lower-income borrowers. The policy applies to Plan 2 loans, affecting the majority of student debtors, and comes amid wider debates over spending priorities, including benefits and defence.

The UK government has defended its decision to cap interest rates on student loans at 6 per cent, a move critics argue does little to alleviate the debt burden for lower-income graduates.

Treasury Chief Secretary Lucy Rigby told the Treasury Committee that while the cap prevents rates from rising higher, the government must balance taxpayer fairness, noting that most young people do not attend university. She highlighted other priorities, such as scrapping the two-child benefit cap and funding free breakfast clubs, as necessary uses of public funds.

The decision follows pressure from across the political spectrum, including from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, over the impact of high interest rates on borrowers, many of whom may never repay their loans in full. The cap applies to Plan 2 loans, taken out by around 80 per cent of borrowers, and was introduced after inflation would have pushed rates to 7.1 per cent.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies says the change mainly helps higher earners, while lower-income borrowers still face interest at the Retail Price Index level. The Conservatives have pledged to limit interest rates to RPI only, a proposal the government says would be too costly. Skills Minister Baroness Smith argued the cap was a fair compromise given fiscal constraints.

The debate underscores broader tensions over public spending, with the government also resisting cuts to welfare to boost defence budgets and managing rebellions within its own party over benefit policies





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