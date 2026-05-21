Government decision sparks 'cover-up' accusations in UK

The UK government's decision to not release further documents on the vetting of disgraced Lord Mandelson, significantly redacted, has led to allegations of a potential 'cover-up' and high-level resignations. The scandal involving his close ties with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein threatens the Prime Minister's credibility. The intelligence and security committee (ISC) Deputy Chairman, Warren Wright, warns that the breach of trust will undermine parliamentary sovereignty, while former Brexit secretary Sir David Davis suggests he would be willing to table a motion of contempt.

Sir Keir Starmer's government has decided not to release further documents on the vetting of disgraced Lord Mandelson until next month, significantly redacted to avoid a potential 'cover-up'.

This sparked major resignations, including Prime Minister Starmer's former chief of staff. The scandal, involving Mandelson's close ties with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, has even threatened to take down Starmer. Critics accused the government of a 'cover-up' and suggesting releasing all documents would undermine the system. Conservative MP, Neil O'Brien, called it an extremely serious breach of trust.

The intelligence and security committee (ISC) Deputy Chairman, Wright, claimed it would undermine parliamentary sovereignty. Former Brexit secretary Sir David Davis suggested he would be willing to table a motion of contempt





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British Government Lord Mandelson Vetting Jeffrey Epstein Paedophile Child Prostitution British State Secrets Child Sex Abuse Investigation Prime Minister Starmer Local Elections Conservative MP Neil O'brien Intelligence And Securitycommittee (ISC) Deput British Government Looming Parliamentary Sover Brexit Secretary Sir David Davis Parliamentary Process Of Attempting To Compel

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