Government Authorises Mansion Tax Inspectors to Photograph Homes From Street

The UK government has approved a plan to allow mansion tax inspectors to take exterior photographs of private properties to assess liability, sparking privacy concerns.

The UK government has authorised mansion tax inspectors to take exterior photographs of private homes from public highways as part of a new scheme to enforce the High Value Council Tax Surcharge. The policy, approved by Whitehall, allows inspectors to capture images of a property's facade and garden to determine whether it will be liable to the £2,500‑to‑£7,500 annual levy that applies to residences valued over £2 million from April 2028.

How the Photography Rule Works

According to a document obtained under Freedom of Information legislation, inspectors will "collect and record the facts and information" by visiting properties and taking notes and photographs. They are permitted to photograph the outside of a house and garden from the street even if a homeowner objects. If a homeowner refuses the inspector's entry, the inspector must record the refusal and the homeowner's name, if known, in the notes. The evidence gathered will be stored as the cornerstone of the Valuation Office Agency's database for future recalculations.

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During a visit, inspectors are expected to document details such as the dates of any alterations, extensions, or ongoing works; the overall condition of the premises; and any lease or licence information. They can also use available resources such as overhead and street‑view imagery from commercial mapping services, Ordnance Survey aerial photographs, and the Public Sector Geospatial Agreement to supplement on‑site observations.

Political and Public Reactions

The policy has drawn fierce criticism from opposition parties and privacy advocates. Conservatives' shadow housing secretary, Katie Lam, branded the guidance a "snoopers' charter," arguing that families should not be allowed to use private gardens to offset a tax bill that treats their homes as a cash machine. Labour has defended the approach, claiming that the existing property database already supports accurate banding and that the new method only enhances fairness.

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Industry voices have echoed concerns. Guy Meacock, director of buying agents Prime Purchase, warned that the practice "will be highly contentious and likely to meet with strong resistance." James Nightingall from HomeFinder AI called the initiative "surreal and an invasion of privacy," noting that most homeowners would be unhappy with the lack of consent required for exterior photography.

Impact on Homeowners and Next Steps

With an estimated 150,000 homes expected to fall under the new levy, the policy could significantly affect the finances of high‑value property owners. Should a homeowner deny entry, the matter can be escalated to the inspector's manager, potentially leading to further action. The Valuation Office Agency plans to conduct a targeted exercise to identify liable properties every five years, with the first round due to commence in early 2028.

Government officials maintain that the approach is well‑established, citing its use for council tax banding across millions of homes. The policy, announced after Rachel Reeves introduced the High Value Council Tax Surcharge in the 2025 Budget, aims to streamline asset valuation while preserving data accuracy. The debate now centres on balancing fiscal objectives with individual privacy rights as the UK prepares to roll out the scheme from April 2028.