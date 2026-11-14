Housing Secretary Angela Rayner approves a £1.25bn asylum camp in Piddington, Oxfordshire, overriding local protests and a symbolic independence vote by 285 to 26.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has granted planning permission for a new asylum accommodation facility adjacent to the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire, a decision that has triggered fierce condemnation from local officials and residents. The approval sets the stage for the Bicester Ministry of Defence site to house 1,256 male migrants for a period of at least a decade, incurring an estimated cost of £1.25 billion to the UK taxpayer.

Tim McNally, chairman of Piddington Parish Council, publicly denounced the government's decision on Friday, accusing ministers of deceit and manipulation. McNally described the approval as an abuse of power that disregards the strong opposition demonstrated by the community, which recently garnered international attention for its symbolic declaration of independence from the United Kingdom.

Also read Piddington Asylum Site: Zia Yusuf and Chris Philp Clash on Live Press Conference

Legal Challenges and Political Accountability

McNally has vowed to hold Home Secretary Andy Burnham personally accountable under the Public Office Accountability Bill, also known as the Hillsborough Law, for any crimes committed by incoming residents. This legislation, currently progressing through the House of Lords, allows for the criminal prosecution of public officials who mislead the public, a charge McNally argues the Labour government is fulfilling by proceeding with the development despite local dissent.

The campaign group Wrong Plan Wrong Site has filed for a judicial review at the High Court to challenge the fast-tracking of the project. Backed by Cherwell District Council, the legal action argues that the government exploited a planning law loophole to bypass mandatory environmental assessments by designating the scheme as being of national importance.

Advertisement

Village Demographics and Safety Concerns

Local residents fear a dramatic shift in the demographics of Piddington, where the incoming population of 1,256 migrant men will outnumber the current village population of 350 by a ratio of four to one. The disparity is even more pronounced among women, as the migrant population is expected to outnumber local women by eight to one.

McNally highlighted serious safety risks, noting that the site lacks running water, electricity, and functional sewage systems. He warned that the facility will rely on generators consuming thousands of liters of fuel daily and expressed concern that security measures, including CCTV, will be confined to the site itself, leaving the village unprotected from potential violence or armed incidents.

Economic Impact and Future Timeline

The initial setup of the asylum center is projected to cost approximately £256 million, with the total expenditure reaching £1.25 billion over the decade-long lease. McNally described the plan as financially and logistically unviable, stating that the government is programming the public to believe in a solution that ignores the harsh realities of infrastructure deficits in the remote Oxfordshire location.

Although the Home Office stated that planning permission allows for continued progress on the MoD Bicester site, they clarified that a final decision to proceed with occupancy has not yet been made. Despite this caveat, McNally remains determined to pursue all remaining legal avenues to halt what he characterizes as a dangerous precedent for local governance.