Angela Rayner Approves MoD Bicester Migrant Camp Despite Security Risks to Piddington Women

Angela Rayner approves the MoD Bicester migrant camp for 1,256 men, overriding police warnings about crime risks and community safety in Piddington.

Housing Minister Angela Rayner has officially granted planning permission for the new migrant accommodation facility at the former MoD Bicester site, directly adjacent to the Oxfordshire village of Piddington.

The decision stands despite newly released government documents explicitly acknowledging that security protocols at the site cannot eliminate all potential hazards to the surrounding community, particularly concerning the safety of local women and girls.

Also read Angela Rayner Approves Piddington Migrant Camp Despite Village Protest

The approved facility is scheduled to house a population of 1,256 single male migrants within the isolated military depot complex.

A public planning document confirms that officials considered effects on neighboring communities, including concerns about the safety of women and girls, community cohesion, policing demand, and potential protest activity.

While service users will retain freedom of movement, the document notes that the site's isolated location and limited pedestrian connections will naturally constrain on-foot travel.

Matthew Barber, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, formally objected to the proposal on safety grounds, arguing that insufficient consideration was given to the implications of accommodating a large number of individuals in a self-contained area.

He noted that such isolation could increase social isolation for residents while simultaneously placing undue pressure on local infrastructure and policing resources.

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Thames Valley Police advised the government to further consider the suitability of the site given its lack of supporting infrastructure and reliance on organized transport.

The force emphasized the need to minimize the visibility of occupants to protect privacy and community safety, warning of potential unbudgeted policing costs associated with managing protests.

Local opposition has been overwhelming, with 3,177 individuals and organizations lodging formal objections against the scheme.

Only one single entity expressed support for the project, highlighting the stark divide between the government and the village of Piddington, which has a population of just 350 residents.

Parish Councillor Joe Marshall criticized the quality of the planning application, citing numerous discrepancies and procedural failures in the approval process.

He stated that residents were terrified by the prospect and felt abandoned by officials who claimed to be listening but ultimately ignored their explicit concerns.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch characterized the approval as a betrayal of the women of Piddington, arguing that the government demonstrated a disregard for the law and the safety of women and girls.

Badenoch stated that residents felt abandoned by officials who claimed to be listening but ultimately ignored the community's explicit concerns during the planning phase.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged people in affluent areas to play their part in housing asylum seekers, aligning with the government's strategy to end the use of hotels for migrant accommodation.

This strategy aligns with ongoing operations at sites in Wethersfield and Crowborough, with additional locations at Barnham and Linton-on-Ouse potentially identified for future use.

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The approved site at MoD Bicester will operate under strict management protocols, including 24-hour staffing, controlled access points, CCTV surveillance, and regular security patrols.

The document added that while these measures cannot eliminate all risk, officials consider that they would materially reduce security and community-safety risks.

Residents of Piddington said they always knew the site would go ahead, accusing the government of submitting and approving their own application without meaningful consultation.

Parish council chairman Tim McNally said ministers should absolutely be braced for a legal challenge regarding the decision and its impact on the community.

A six-week window now exists when the decision can face a legal challenge before the facility becomes fully operational.

Residents must still wait for the discharge of 28 specific conditions related to site viability before the facility can fully commence operations.

Tensions were also running high between politicians after a public spat erupted between Reform UK's Zia Yusuf and Tory shadow home secretary Chris Philp.

Both were in Piddington to protest against the decision by Labour ministers to approve the migrant camp at the former military depot.

A Home Office spokesman confirmed that planning permission allows the government to continue to progress the use of MoD Bicester for asylum accommodation.

The government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, citing over £1 billion saved in costs since the election.