Govee, the No. 1 brand for household permanent outdoor lights in the U.S. and the Official Smart Lighting Partner of Texas A&M Athletics, offers permanent outdoor lighting designed to be installed once and enjoyed throughout the year.

Looking to add some color to your home without having to decorate for every holiday? Govee permanent outdoor lights offer a year-round lighting solution that lets homeowners change the look of their homes with just a few taps on their phones.

Govee, the No. 1 brand for household permanent outdoor lights in the U.S. and the Official Smart Lighting Partner of Texas A&M Athletics, offers permanent outdoor lighting designed to be installed once and enjoyed throughout the year. The lights are designed for easy DIY installation, so homeowners can unbox their lights, install them and control everything through the Govee Home app.

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There’s no need to climb a ladder to hang holiday lights or take them down when the season is over. With access to 16 million colors and more than 100 scene modes, homeowners can customize their outdoor displays for just about any occasion, from game day and Halloween to Christmas celebrations and everyday lighting. Govee also offers features designed to make customizing your lighting even easier.

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Its DreamView technology allows users to sync multiple Govee lights for one coordinated display, while voice controls through Alexa and Google make adjustments simple. For even more personalization, the Govee AI Lighting Bot 2.0 allows users to create custom lighting effects using text, voice commands or image inputs. Enter the Govee Game Day Giveaway College football fans also have a chance to score a big prize.

Govee is hosting its Game Day Giveaway, giving fans the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the Nov. 27 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns game. For homeowners looking to add some personality to their outdoor spaces, Govee’s permanent lighting offers a way to keep the celebration going all year long.