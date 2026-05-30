Gov. Sherrill blames ICE, defends rioters after deploying troopers to quell violent mob

Rioters clashed with New Jersey State Police outside the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark after refusing to move to a first amendment zone.

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"For your security, we need you to relocate to the First Amendment zone," a police officer told the crowd over a PA system. "We will not, we will not, I’m expressing my First Amendment right here," members of the crowd replied. Several hours later, troopers, including some on horseback, deployed heavy riot control tactics, including noise bombs, tear gas grenades, pepper spray and riot shields in an attempt to disperse the mob.

The police had established barriers for the zone earlier in the afternoon, which rioters commandeered to fight back against police.

"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety," Sherrill posted to X Saturday morning after the riot. "We know that lives would be at risk were that to happen. And I will not accept that risk.

"New Jersey is considered a"sanctuary state," where cooperation between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement is extremely limited. While Sherrill posted that ICE agents were a threat to the community, ICE posted to X that they were grateful for the police presence and that it was critical in controlling the violent rioters.

MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICERS AFTER ALLEGEDLY BITING ICE AGENTS AT NEWARK ANTI-ICE PROTEST"Thank you, @NJSP for cooperating with us to restore law and order," ICE posted.

"This partnership sends a clear message: assaults, threats, and abuse towards law enforcement officers WILL NOT be tolerated. ""Thank you to the New Jersey state police for cooperating with us to restore law and order and help keep our officers safe.

" Rioters were well organized, with a tent just outside of the main protest site stocked full with thousands of water bottles and supplies.being held at the detention center have been mistreated, although DHS said that the inmates are well-fed and even paid for work they complete on site. DHS said that inmates being held in the facility have mostly committed crimes in the U.S. in addition to being in the country illegally. pepper balls into the crowd and state law enforcement moved in, but the main battle between local police and rioters left vehicles smashed and many doused with pepper spray and tear gas.

Rioters were organized and calculated in providing waters and other items to agitators during the clash with police on Friday night. Counter-protesters and pro-ICE groups attended a demonstration on Saturday morning, where police presence was even greater than Friday night.





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