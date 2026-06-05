Gov. Polis Signs Bill Countering Expensive Federal Coal Plant Orders

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, which requires more transparency on the costs incurred from running coal units past their retirement dates, directs the Public Utilities Commission to approve new resources to help the state reach its 2030 climate targets, and requires modern pollution controls for any coal plants operating after 2033.

As the Trump Administration continues to issue 202 orders around the country which require coal plants to stay operational beyond their scheduled retirement dates, the new law provides the state with needed and common sense solutions to resist the federal government’s overreach.

“We are grateful to Rep. Wilford, Rep. Froelich, Sen. Cutter, and Sen.

Weissman for sponsoring this important piece of legislation and to Colorado lawmakers for capitalizing on a clear opportunity for the state to push back on the Trump administration’s overreach in Colorado’s energy future,”.

“Colorado is creating a path for just transition that supports coal communities and local workers while reducing climate and air pollution. These orders are disruptive to those goals, but are not powerless to plan and resist the Trump administration. With Gov. Polis’ signature, we are affirming that Colorado stands strong in its climate goals.

”Achieves significant reductions in air pollution that harms public health; Ensures transparency in the costs to meet federal mandates to keep coal plants online against the will of utilities and State regulators;Supports Colorado’s clean energy and climate goals while maintaining reliability. The Trump administration’s attempts to prevent Colorado’s coal plants from retiring as planned will increase costs and pollution for Coloradans,”.

“Fortunately, Colorado has stepped up to provide much needed transparency and accountability to counter this federal overreach. ”, the Trump Administration’s 202 orders have already cost Americans over $330 million so far, directly affecting ratepayers and the public health of surrounding communities.

HB26-1226 keeps the state aligned with its clean energy goals by curbing coal emissions and reinforces critical retirement dates of coal-fired plants in Colorado, while also directing Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission to set limits on pollutants like nitrous oxides and sulfur dioxide.

“The passage of HB26-1226 will safeguard Coloradans from rising rates due to continued use of expensive and filthy coal plants, reduce harmful pollution emissions especially for Brown communities surrounding those plants, and allow for Colorado to reach its climate targets,”. “When Trump ordered aging, costly coal plants to continue operating, he waged war on Colorado families and communities, our environment, and our path to clean energy. Colorado fought back by securing new protections for Coloradans energy bills and clean air.

This is what state-level leadership looks like when Washington prioritizes profits for coal executives over Coloradans. ” The Craig 1 coal unit was not needed for any “emergency” needs, according to experts and utilities. Following two executive 202c orders, it is unclear how much the coal unit has actually burned and who will pay for the costs of the unnecessary power. Sierra Club, Colorado’s Attorney General, and two of Tri-State’s owners have all filed lawsuits against Trump’s illegal order.

“We look forward to continuing to work with community members, Tri-State, lawmakers, and other stakeholders to stand up against these illegal federal actions and ensure Colorado’s clean energy progress continues,”“Coal isn’t an energy affordability solution, and the Trump administration is only making this problem worse by forcing plants to stay open. As outside forces try to knock Colorado’s clean energy transition off course, this law provides the guardrails to keep us rolling,”“Coloradans shouldn’t be forced to pay for expensive coal plants just because our President and his donors want to defy the clean energy economy’s progress.

These new protections will help regulators keep coal operators in check and provide more transparency to Coloradans about the impacts of executive orders,”The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person’s right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit





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