New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill criticizes Rutgers University Republicans for inviting retired Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino, sparking a heated debate over free speech and campus safety.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has issued a stern rebuke of the Rutgers University Republicans Club following their decision to invite retired Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino to address students on campus. The governor stated that she is deeply disappointed by the invitation, arguing that providing Bovino with a platform constitutes a wrong decision that fails to align with the values of the state.

Sherrill Threatens State Intervention Over Campus Event

Sherrill announced on the social media platform X that if the student organization moves forward with the event, she will ensure the state works closely with Rutgers University to protect the safety of everyone present. She emphasized that this intervention aims to uphold the rights enshrined in the Constitution while preventing what she describes as dangerous precedents for free expression.

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Governor Rejects Cruel Policies and Border Security Tactics

The governor acknowledged that border security is important and that the need for immigration reform is urgent, yet she firmly rejected the specific methods and policies advocated by Bovino. Sherrill characterized Bovino's approach as involving cruel policies that prioritize cruelty over humanity, arguing that such tactics put Americans' lives at risk within their own communities and erode public trust.

Rutgers Republicans Defend Constitutional Right to Speak

The Rutgers Republicans Club responded by labeling the governor's condemnation of their invited speaker as deeply troubling, asserting that free speech is a basic, universal, and god-given right. The group warned that allowing the governor of a free nation to condemn their universal basic right sets an extremely dangerous precedent for Republicans who wish to give their opinions in Democratic states.

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Opposition Petition Gains Momentum Against Invited Speaker

Opposition to the event has already gained significant traction outside of the political rhetoric, with a petition launched by the Climate Revolution Action Network receiving over 1,600 signatures to date. The petition explicitly opposes Bovino speaking on campus, reflecting a broader segment of the community that is mobilizing against the invitation and the potential impact of his presence.

Bovino Responds With Personal Attacks and Insider Trading Claims

Retired Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino responded to Sherrill's post by stating he was disappointed in her penchant for using the Governor's Office to limit the constitutional rights of Americans. He personally attacked Sherrill, claiming she cheated at the Naval Academy where she was not allowed to walk, and accused her of enriching herself via insider trading in defense stocks while serving as a Congresswoman.