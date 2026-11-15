Gov. Kay Ivey continues long Alabama Thanksgiving tradition by pardoning two turkeys

The annual pardoning of turkeys before Thanksgiving has been an Alabama tradition for 78 years.

Turkeys “Pumpkin” and “Pie” at the annual pardoning of the turkeys event at the Alabama Governor’s Manson, Friday, November 13, 2026 – Photo from the Office of Governor Kay Ivey MONTGOMERY, Ala.

– The annual pardoning of turkeys before Thanksgiving has been an Alabama tradition for 78 years. Yesterday at the Governor’s Mansion, Gov. Kay Ivey and other dignitaries held a ceremony to pardon two turkeys, who will be spared from becoming someone’s Thanksgiving meal. The turkeys arrived at the Mansion courtesy of the Bates Turkey Farm.

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This year’s turkeys are named “Pumpkin” and “Pie” after a naming contest on the X social media platform. Gov.

Kay Ivey is joined by other dignitaries for the annual pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion, Friday, November 13, 2026 – Photo from the Office of Governor Kay Ivey Joining the governor for the event were Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, Alabama Poultry & Egg Association Executive Director Johnny Adams, as well as Becky Bates Sloane with Bates House of Turkey. Montgomery Christian School and Riverchase Day School students will also participate in the program.

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The pardoning celebration started when Bates Turkey Farm founder W.C. Bates presented a turkey to then-governor Jim Folsom. Today, by the powers vested in me as governor of Alabama, I am hereby granting a full pardon to Pumpkin and Pie. They’re free to live out their days soaking up the Alabama sunshine…and staying clear of any Thanksgiving dinner tables!

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