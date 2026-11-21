Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Niron Magnetics will build a $1.8 billion plant in Dothan, which will create 700 high-wage jobs within five years.

Gov. Kay Ivey and other leaders announce that a $1.8 billion Niron Magnetics manufacturing plant will be built in Dothan, Friday, November 20, 2026 – Photo from the Office of Gov.

Kay Ivey DOTHAN, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Niron Magnetics will build a $1.8 billion plant in Dothan, which will create 700 high-wage jobs within five years. The company bills itself as a global leader in the development and manufacturing of rare-earth-free iron nitride permanent magnets.

Also read Niron Magnetics and Governor Ivey Announce $1.8B Dothan Campus With 700 High-Paying Jobs

The Dothan facility will be a 10,000-ton high-volume manufacturing plant.

“Alabama has demonstrated time and time again that when it comes to competing for the world’s most transformative industries, we are second to none,” Gov. Ivey said.

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“Niron Magnetics’ $1.8 billion investment in Dothan is tremendous news for the Wiregrass and another significant win for Alabama’s growing manufacturing industry. We are proud to welcome Niron to Alabama and look forward to the opportunities this investment will create. ” The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It says it commercialized the world’s first high-performance permanent magnets that do not rely on rare earth elements.

The magnet technology uses abundant domestic materials to create a scalable, cost-competitive alternative to conventional neodymium-based magnets, supporting more resilient and domestic supply chains, according to the governor’s office. Niron will open its first high volume plant in 2027 in Sartell, Minnesota, with a capacity of up to 1,500 tons of magnets annually. The Dothan facility will be its second plant. Niron says its magnets currently power applications across artificial intelligence infrastructure, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics.

As the company scales manufacturing, it says its broader materials platform will create new opportunities to develop the next generation of advanced solutions that power motion.

“Every step of the way, Alabama treated our success as its own,” said Niron Magnetics CEO Jonathan Rowntree. “We considered sites in 22 states, and Alabama stood out from the very first conversation. “We’re grateful to Governor Ivey, the Alabama Department of Commerce and our local partners in Dothan and Houston County for their extraordinary work throughout the site selection process.

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We’re proud to call Alabama home to Niron’s high-volume manufacturing plant for rare-earth-free permanent magnets, and eager to grow alongside this community. ” With approximately 90% of global rare-earth magnet production concentrated overseas, Niron’s investment represents a significant opportunity to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, the governor’s office says. The company’s technology is positioned to support several strategic U.S. industries, including automotive manufacturing, advanced technology and defense.

The 1.6-million-square-foot campus will be built at the Westgate Super Site industrial park. Creating the 446-acre Westgate Super Site was a multi-year effort by the city of Dothan, Houston County, the Industrial Development Board of the city of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to expand the Wiregrass region’s ability to compete for large-scale industrial projects. — Information from the Office of Governor Kay Ivey