The bill Hochul is set to bake at 500 degrees Friday would’ve banned three food additives, including potassium bromate, which bakers commonly use to help dough for bagels and pizza rise.

commonly found in iconic New York City pizzas and bagels is set to be sliced and schmeared by Gov. Kathy Hochul, The Post has learned.

The bill Hochul is set to toss Friday would’ve banned three food additives, including potassium bromate, which bakers commonly use to help dough for bagels and pizza rise. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul worked at Varsity Pizza in Syracuse, New York while a student at Syracuse University. She’s visited the spot since becoming governor.

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“When it comes to New York’s famous pizza and bagels, the only thing that should rise is the dough, not the cost,” a spokesperson for Hochul’s office said. The bill also included extra toppings such as a requirement that companies disclose to New York state the specific ingredients in products that the US Food and Drug Administration deems “generally recognized as safe,” as well as bans on red dye 3 and propylparaben.

Hochul’s office said her decision to veto the pie-in-the-sky bill was motivated by concerns it would hike costs on New York businesses and make it less competitive as the only state in the nation with such a ban.

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“While the bill’s goal is laudable, its enactment today would put New York businesses at a competitive disadvantage, force New York consumers to pay even more for staple groceries and raise costs for taxpayers,” Hochul’s office’s statement continued. New York bagels may continue to be made using potassium bromate, after Gov. Kathy Hochul’s veto of a bill Friday.

“The Governor will veto the bill and urges the FDA to continue its ongoing review and strengthen its oversight of food ingredients,” the spokesperson added. Hochul’s office also noted that food safety regulations should be enacted at the federal level, not by the state.

, declaring that the Empire State would have to pry their potassium bromate-laden New York slice from their cold, dead, sauce-stained hands, eatery owners insisted that Albany’s overreach wouldn’t change the flavor of their pies and bagels. The so-called Food Safety and Chemical Disclosure Act passed unanimously in the state Senate in March and roughly along party lines, 106-32, in the state Assembly. It was sponsored by state Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Anna Kelles .

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul worked at Varsity Pizza in Syracuse, New York while a student at Syracuse University. She's visited the spot since becoming governor. New York bagels may continue to be made using potassium bromate, after Gov. Kathy Hochul's veto of a bill Friday.