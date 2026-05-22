Gov. Jeff Landry Ties Greenland to U.S. War with Iran, Suggests Oil Reserves Could Alleviate Surge in Costs

During a Fox News interview, Landry tied Greenland to the U.S.’s war with Iran and suggested its rich oil reserves could help alleviate surging costs after the war shut down the Middle Eastern waterway.

After returning from a three-day trip to the island, Gov. Jeff Landry tied Greenland to the U.S. ’s war with Iran , suggesting its rich oil reserves could alleviate surging costs and the Middle Eastern waterway blockage.

Trump wants 'a deal' to develop Greenland's natural resources and believes oil production could be up and running on the island within 10 months. He mused that oil production could bring wealth to both Greenland and the world. Landry's words come as the persistent blockage derails the world's energy supply, raising gas and oil prices. Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory, is prized for its strategic location, oil deposits, and critical minerals





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Greenland U.S. Iran Oil Reserves War George Soros-Owned Open Society Foundations Natural Resources Canada Blockade Strait Of Hormuz World's Energy Supply Oil Prices Geopolitical Location

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