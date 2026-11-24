Alabama’s newest Supreme Court justice will be William ‘Bill’ Cole, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Alabama’s newest Supreme Court justice will be William ‘Bill’ Cole, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday. Cole has served on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals since 2019.

“Bill Cole is well known to the people of Alabama, and he brings decades of judicial experience to our state’s Supreme Court,” Ivey said in a press release, explaining her decision to appoint Cole. “Alabama is a state that ensures justice is served, and Bill’s vast experience with criminal cases, in particular, make him exceptionally qualified to serve the people of our state. ” Cole will replace Associate Justice Greg Cook in the state’s highest court.

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Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate approved Cook to be a district judge for the Northern District of Alabama.

“I am honored that Governor Ivey has selected me to serve on the Alabama Supreme Court,” said Cole in the press release. “Having been born and raised in Alabama and having developed a love for the law at an early age, I cannot think of any higher honor than being able to serve the people of the state of Alabama as a member our Supreme Court. ” Gov.

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Ivey also announced that Elmore Co. District Court Judge Ben Baxley will replace Cole on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ! Find a typo or grammatical error?

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