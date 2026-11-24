NY approved a 5-year ban on internet-connected AI chatbot toys (talking dolls/robots) over privacy and safety concerns after tests found explicit chats and weak controls. Starts in 90 days, after holiday shopping.

As families begin their holiday shopping, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation establishing a five-year ban on the manufacturing, distribution and sale of toys equipped with internet-connected artificial intelligence chatbots in New York.

The legislation, S.9408A/A.11144B, applies to toys with embedded or integrated AI chatbots, including talking stuffed animals, dolls and robots that use the internet to hold conversations with children. The law will take effect 90 days after signing, meaning the restrictions will not be in place during this year’s holiday shopping season. In the meantime, Hochul is encouraging parents and caregivers to consider potential safety and privacy risks before purchasing AI-powered toys for children.

Also read Hochul signs 5-year ban on AI chatbot toys in New York, warns holiday shoppers of 90-day delay

Parents shopping for gifts for the holidays or any other occasion should not have to worry that dangerous chatbots disguised as toys could expose their children to inappropriate conversations, manipulate their feelings or put their privacy at risk. According to the governor’s office, a national consumer watchdog tested a sample of AI chatbot toys marketed to children between the ages of 3 and 12 and found that some engaged in sexually explicit conversations, told children where they might find matches in their homes and acted upset when children had to leave.

The governor’s office said some of the toys had limited or no parental controls, while safety restrictions weakened as conversations continued. Some toys could also record children’s voices or scan their faces. Under the new law, violators could face civil penalties of up to $15,000 per day for each violation, with enforcement handled by the New York Attorney General’s Office. AI chatbots in children’s toys are exposing young people to inappropriate content and putting their mental health at risk.

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As New York continues to lead the way in protecting kids from dangerous new technologies, my office will not hesitate to enforce this law and other measures to stop AI systems from doing harm. State Sen. Andrew Gounardes said the five-year moratorium will provide time to study the technology’s impact on children and develop additional safety protections.

Ahead of the holiday season, state officials are encouraging families to consider whether a toy includes an AI companion, what personal information it collects and whether it allows children to engage in open-ended conversations. The legislation follows another law signed by Hochul in October prohibiting companies from offering certain unsafe AI chatbot features to minors, including those that foster emotional dependency, encourage self-harm or engage children in sexually explicit conversations.

The new law is part of the state’s broader efforts to address children’s online safety, privacy and mental health as artificial intelligence technology continues to evolve. Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek is back at work after battling sarcoma for a year and a half.

McPeek said the treatment took a toll, but he is now focused on recovery and returning to normal as much as possiblA fatal Licking County crash left a 69-year-old Centerburg woman dead and a 19-year-old man seriously hurt after a stop sign failure at Township Road 46 and 26. OSHP says the investigation is ongoing. Neighbors rushed to an 8 a.m. crash at E. 11th and E. Grant when two COTA buses collided.

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Witness Maria Alves ran out barefoot in a robe, used a stepladder to free riders. Two drivers died; nine hospitalized. A 5-year-old, who is nonverbal and has autism, ran out of her classroom and reached busy Broad Street, nearly hit by a bus. Her mother calls it child endangerment; the district faces questions over a 10-minute gap.