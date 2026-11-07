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Gov. Hobbs outlines plans for her next term

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Gov. Hobbs outlines plans for her next term
Craig Smith · El Rio · Governor
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Reelected Governor Katie Hobbs came to Tucson to thank her supporters and give them a glimpse of what she plans for the four years ahead.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Reelected Governor Katie Hobbs came to Tucson to thank her supporters and give them a glimpse of what she plans for the four years ahead.

A happy crowd greeted Governor Hobbs at the El Rio Community Center. They have a lot to be happy about: An election that gave the Democrats a sweep of statewide offices—and majority control of the Legislature for the first time since Lyndon Johnson was President—60 years ago. Governor Hobbs says she’ll use that clout.

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“In my second term we'll continue protecting our water from the upper basin states, from the federal government, and from out of state corporations who want to take it for their own gain. We'll secure our border from the cartels who are pushing poison in our streets. We will crack down on the waste, fraud, and abuse in the out of control ESA entitlement program. We'll do that while delivering $1 billion to our public schools without raising taxes.

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We're going to slash red tape for starter homes to lower costs and make it easier to build a life here at home,” The Governor says her door will always be open to anyone who puts Arizona first.

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Craig Smith El Rio Governor KGUN9 Katie Hobbs Tucson

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