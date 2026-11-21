In this FOX 7 Austin Exclusive, Governor Greg Abbott called for public safety to remain a priority in his first public appearance, and first media interview, since losing his re-election bid.

Governor Abbott provided FOX 7 with his first media interview since election night. The discussion started with the new class of law enforcement recruits and the new leadership they will have in state government.

He is calling for public safety to remain a priority of hisIn this FOX 7 Austin Exclusive, Governor Greg Abbott called for public safety to remain a priority in his first public appearance, and first media interview, since losing his re-election bid. Sixty-two new state troopers were sworn into office Friday at the Hill Country Bible Church in NW Austin. The governor made his first public appearance since he lost his re-election bid.

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Governor Abbott also provided FOX 7 with his first media interview since election night. The discussion started with the new class of law enforcement recruits and the new leadership they will have in state government. He praised the new troopers and their families. Gov.

Abbott speaks on the Texas border"Listen, several things are happening right now and then could happen within two years. What's happening right now is there's already an increase in the number of people who are coming across the border illegally. There's a caravan or two making their way up through Mexico. Who knows what they're going to do?

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With Texas being the largest border state in the country, we've got to have leaders that are going to be vigilant in making sure that we're not having a mad dash of illegal immigrants crossing our border. That requires leaders as well as law enforcement are going to be stepping up to secure the border," said Abbott. In 2021, Abbott stepped up to respond to the open border crisis.

On Thursday night on the FOX News Special Report with Bret Baier, Governor Elect Gina Hinojosa noted the crisis was a mistake by the Biden Administration. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski spoke to Gov. Greg Abbott in Abbott's first interview since losing his re-election bid to Democrat Gina Hinojosa. Abbott was the keynote speaker at a DPS graduation in Cedar Park.

"There is no question that it is because of President Trump that crossings have plummeted. I credit him with that. I also have said in the past that under President Biden, there was chaos, and that is why people got mad and people voted against Democrats. And that, in fact, I weighed in with the administration to say we needed changes," said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa, despite that admission, has also sent mixed messages about border security. She met this week with border sheriffs who do not want funding from Operation Lone Star to be eliminated. She also spoke with controversial TV personality MS Rachel, who wants a south Texas immigration detention center to be closed.

"Remember this, Rudy. And that is, there were people in Texas, Texas residents, who were murdered by people who crossed the border illegally," said Governor Abbott. Governor Greg Abbott delivers keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Recruit Class B-2026 graduation ceremony at Hill Country Bible Church in Cedar Park.

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FOX 7 asked if Governor Abbott is worried that what he built on the border is going to be deconstructed, or if he has faith the Trump administration is going to step forward and fill any future state pull back.

"We know the president is deeply committed to border security, and he's done more to secure the border than any president ever, and I expect him to continue for the next two years to keep the border secure. The real question is what's going to happen after that, and what we have to have are state leaders who are going to make sure that whoever is president, that we will be securing our border," said Abbott.

Governor-elect Hinojosa and state lawmakers return to Austin in January to a split Capitol. The House will be controlled by democrats. In the Senate, Republicans will still hold the majority.

"Listen, they have values and constituents that they support. One value set of all the Republicans who remain is that their constituents expect a law-and-order state. They expect the laws to be enforced, whether it be on the border or in their communities. And I believe strongly, whether it's in the House or the Senate, those elected Republicans, just like their Democratic counterparts, are going to be stepping up and prioritizing public safety," said Abbott.

Governor Abbott told FOX 7 his staff is working with the Hinojosa transition team, saying it's going smoothly, but he also noted it’s a large and complex process. Information from an interview with Gov. Greg Abbott, previous coverage and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski