Gov. Ferguson Vows to Veto WA Millionaires Tax Threshold Cuts

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson pledges to veto any legislation lowering the millionaires tax threshold, citing voter approval and budget stability in a KIRO Newsradio interview.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson delivered a definitive promise during a live interview with KIRO Newsradio that he will reject any legislative effort to lower the state's millionaires tax threshold. Speaking to hosts Gee and fill-in host Mike Lewis, Ferguson made the commitment so explicit that he volunteered to perform the veto inside the KIRO Newsradio studio itself. This bold stance came after host Gee questioned whether the Governor would uphold his pledge even if new legislation carrying strong support from Democratic lawmakers arrived on his desk. The Governor doubled down on his position, confirming that he has communicated this refusal both publicly and in direct conversations with state lawmakers.

Governor Defends Tax Threshold Indexing

Ferguson argued that the current structure of the tax law includes a million-dollar threshold that is indexed to increase over time rather than decrease. He emphasized that this indexing mechanism is designed to protect the threshold from being eroded by inflation or income growth. When pressed on whether residents should fear the threshold might eventually fall to a lower number, Ferguson distinguished his own commitment from the actions of future administrations. He stated clearly that under his tenure, the threshold will not be lowered, noting that any changes would have to go through the initiative process for voters to challenge later expansions.

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Widespread Voter Support Across States

The Governor rejected the notion that opposition to repealing the tax is limited to a specific urban demographic, arguing that support extends well beyond King County. He pointed to early returns from counties across both eastern and western Washington as evidence that voters across the state recognized the benefits of maintaining the tax. Ferguson stated that voters are saying no to repeal because they understand the tax makes life more affordable for their pocketbooks and supports small businesses. He clarified that these conclusions were based on preliminary election results rather than a final accounting of the vote, but he remains confident in the statewide sentiment against repealing the tax.

Budget Discipline and Spending Scrutiny

Addressing concerns about state spending and trust in Olympia, Ferguson acknowledged that irresponsible budgeting practices contributed to the fiscal shortfall he inherited. He described a previous practice where lawmakers assumed revenue growth above official forecasts, a habit he has strictly prohibited for the last two years. Ferguson declared that he will not sign any budget that assumes revenue beyond what experts project, aiming to bring discipline to state finances. He urged taxpayers to scrutinize how their dollars are spent, admitting that while the system needs improvement, the current administration is serious about controlling the budget to prevent future shortfalls.

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Small Business Relief and Tax Structure

When host Mike Lewis asked if Ferguson would consider amendments to the tax definition of income rather than a full repeal, the Governor returned to the specific provisions he championed during his campaign. He highlighted business and occupation tax relief for small businesses and free meals for K-12 students as key components of his fiscal plan. Ferguson noted that free meals represent a tax break of $1,300 a year for working families, arguing that hungry students cannot learn effectively. Lewis, a small business owner, expressed tension between high operating costs and the need for customer access, but Ferguson maintained that his proposed relief measures directly address these challenges without undermining the millionaire tax.

Political Power and Legislative Balance

Ferguson cautioned against assuming a Democratic supermajority in both legislative chambers based on early returns, though he acknowledged the responsibilities that come with concentrated power. He stated that any party holding complete control must be thoughtful in its approach to governance and legislation. The interview underscored Ferguson's willingness to stand firm against pressure from within his own party to alter the tax structure. His offer to veto legislation in the radio studio signaled a unique level of accountability and transparency, aiming to reassure the public that the millionaires tax is secure during his administration regardless of shifting political dynamics in the legislature.