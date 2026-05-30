Gov. Ferguson orders flags lowered for victims of Longview, WA implosion

Governor Ferguson has ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff for one week, in memory of the 11 victims killed at a Washington paper mill. 'We grieve with the Longview community and the impacted families.'

Family members are honoring the lives lost and asking for accountability after a devastating chemical tank implosion at a Longview , Washington paper mill this week.

Flags across the state of Washington will be flown at half-staff for one week, beginning on Sunday, in memory of the Governor Bob Ferguson issued the order to lower flags on Friday, saying they must be lowered starting Sunday, but that businesses and state agencies are welcome to begin lowering them as early as Friday. The flags are ordered to remain at half-staff through the week, until Sunday, June 7.

Agencies may leave them lowered through the night until Monday morning as well, according to the governor's statement. Nippon Dynawave facility. This mass casualty event has devastated Washington state. We grieve with the Longview community and the impacted families.

I hereby direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Sunday, May 31, 2026. I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 29, 2026. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, June 7, 2026, or first thing Monday morning, June 8, 2026.

"Heading into the weekend, efforts remained underway to recover the bodies of two missing victims. Seven recoveries of victims who died from the implosion had already been completed successfully. An additional two victims died of their injuries off site while receiving medical care. We're learning more about the victims of a deadly chemical implosion at a paper mill in Longview, Washington, which left 8 people dead, 8 others injures, and three still missing. Where to watch FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle and Washington





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