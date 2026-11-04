Gov-elect Xavier Becerra Faces California's Budget and Policy Challenges

Gov-elect Xavier Becerra prepares to take office in California facing federal healthcare cuts, wildfire costs, and a cost-of-living crisis with limited specific policy promises.

Gov-elect Xavier Becerra prepares to assume the governorship of California in January 2025, stepping into a role defined by severe fiscal constraints and complex regulatory challenges. The incoming Democratic leader faces the immediate prospect of deeper federal healthcare cuts, skyrocketing wildfire costs, and a persistent cost-of-living crisis affecting residents across the state.

Becerra Fiscal Platform and Tax Stance

Xavier Becerra ran a quiet campaign as a Democrat in a safe blue state, promoting few specific programs and avoiding making explicit commitments to the electorate. He explicitly opposed a billionaire tax ballot proposition, stating that he does not believe taxing assets is a stable way to provide state revenues. Although he has said he believes the wealthy should pay their fair share in taxes, he has not endorsed any new income taxes. He has signaled support for taxing corporations whose workers are paid so little they qualify for public benefits, or potentially ending tax credits to those companies.

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Energy Policy and Infrastructure Goals

Xavier Becerra emphasizes the need to keep energy affordable while California continues its clean energy transition. One program he is pushing would give low-income households two hours of free electricity each day during daytime hours when solar energy is abundant and usage is low. The program, which he is calling power hour, would be limited to utility customers who already qualify for assistance programs. He wants to continue the path toward clean energy while stabilizing prices, which includes drilling more oil in-state. He will decide whether to keep California's 2030 deadline to ban the sale of new gas cars based on the state of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Wildfire Liability and Utility Regulation

Gov-elect Xavier Becerra faces intense pressure from investor-owned utilities that have been pushing lawmakers and outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom to reduce how much they must pay to insurance companies and fire victims. These utilities argue their equipment sparks destructive wildfires, creating unsustainable financial burdens. If Gavin Newsom does not resolve the issue in the next two months, Xavier Becerra will have to deal with it when he takes office. So far, he has declined to take a position on the matter, calling the debate a food fight between insurers and utilities.

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Immigration and Healthcare Access Reforms

Immigration has remained a key issue throughout the career of Xavier Becerra. As a first-term congressmember from Los Angeles in 1993, he caused a splash on Capitol Hill by arguing with an elder Democratic statesman over a plan to single out legal immigrants for social safety net cuts. He opposed that plan then and has said he will seek to reverse restrictions to Medi-Cal that forced tens of thousands of immigrants who are in California illegally to lose access. As governor, he has promised to enforce new state laws that aim to protect undocumented residents. He stated that his values and fiscal beliefs tell him anyone who works hard in California should have access to the healthcare they need.

Death Penalty Moratorium Continuity

Gov-elect Xavier Becerra will continue California's moratorium on capital punishment despite his past support for the death penalty. Gavin Newsom placed a moratorium on the death penalty in 2019 when he took office, citing moral opposition to executions. During his terms, he began to dismantle the state's death row at San Quentin, moving prisoners to other prisons. California has not executed any inmate since 2006. Gavin Newsom is considering whether to commute the death sentences of more than 560 prisoners to life sentences without parole. As attorney general, Xavier Becerra defended death sentences and said he supported them in principle, but he said during the campaign that he would continue the moratorium due to concerns about racial bias and wrongful convictions. In a party undergoing a yearslong identity crisis, Xavier Becerra chooses incremental change over progressive moonshots.