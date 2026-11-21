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Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa is signaling support for border security funding while criticizing some immigration enforcement tactics. This week on Texas Border Watch, we look at her meeting with border sheriffs, residents’ concerns after buoys came loose in Laredo, and incoming Land Commissioner Benjamin Flores’ plans for Big Bend.

Hinojosa met with Texas’ border sheriffs this week to hear about their public-safety needs. One of the main topics was state funding connected to Operation Lone Star, which helps pay for expenses such as deputies, jail capacity, and search-and-rescue operations. Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland said she listened to their concerns and discussed continuing grants for border counties.

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Hinojosa has said she will not cut that funding, though she has not laid out what the program will look like under her administration. In a Fox News interview, Hinojosa said the federal government needs to put more resources along the border. Asked whether Texas would end its cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on her first day in office, she did not give a direct yes-or-no answer.

She distinguished Border Patrol from ICE and criticized ICE’s current operations, saying people have died in those encounters. Hinojosa also said she spoke with President Donald Trump about border security and believes he understands her commitment to keeping the border secure. Trump said the call was "very productive" and described Hinojosa as "really nice.

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" He says he believes they can "work something out" on border security. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also responded on social media, urging Hinojosa to continue cooperating with ICE. He warned that ending cooperation would put Texans at risk.after recent rainfall. Residents and local leaders say the incident is concerning because the rain was not a major flood.

Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño wants federal officials to explain how the buoys are anchored and what risks they pose if they break free. The Rio Grande is Laredo’s primary source of drinking water, though the city has not reported contamination from this incident. Treviño says Laredo has not received a study on the buoys’ potential impacts.

“We asked the federal government, before you place any other buoys, we need a full study as to how you’re going to anchor them, what their impact is going to be when they get dislodged,” Treviño said. He said the city has not received a study. The latest incident follows July flooding, when buoys staged near Eagle Pass were swept downstream. Separate buoy chains in Laredo also became caught on international bridges, temporarily disrupting trade and travel.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that buoys came loose and said they were under a contractor’s control. The agency said redeployment efforts have restarted, but did not say how many buoys were displaced or whether they were already installed in the river or still being staged. The U.S. Supreme Court recently cleared the way for the Trump administration to resume border-barrier construction in the Big Bend region while legal challenges continue.

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The plans have drawn attention to state-owned land and what role the General Land Office could play. We spoke with incoming Land Commissioner Benjamin Flores about his approach to the region and state land near planned border-security work. Flores has said he opposes wall construction in Big Bend and has proposed surveillance technology as a less intrusive way to monitor crossings.

He has also said the federal government will need Texas’ cooperation for construction in areas where a wall makes more sense. Flores takes office in January, succeeding Dawn Buckingham. The General Land Office manages state land and has been involved in disputes over federal construction on land in the Big Bend area. Texas A&M scientists developed a Type V hemp with no detectable cannabinoids, including THC, reducing crop-destruction risk.

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