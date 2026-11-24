Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that state agencies have assembled crews and stockpiled resources, including 270,000 tons of road salt, to handle the upcoming snow and ice season. Along with officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Emergency Management, Beshear discussed preparations, addressed Lexington's struggles with ice last year, and confirmed that the temporary suspension of the gas tax would not impact winter response efforts due to prior budgeting and surplus funds.

) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is prepared for the upcoming snow and ice season, with state agencies already putting plans and resources in place ahead of winter weather.

Beshear was joined Monday by officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky Emergency Management at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort to discuss the commonwealth's preparations and share winter travel safety tips.

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“At the start of the summer, this team begins prepping for the moment that the temperatures drop and snow starts falling,” Beshear said. Fayette County Public Schools projects $3.6M unreserved fund balance deficit Preparing for winter weather involves assembling highway and maintenance crews and stockpiling resources, including about 270,000 tons of road salt.

“Unfortunately, we have had a lot of practice responding to storms over the past seven years, but it also means we're the most prepared state in the country when disaster strikes,” Beshear said. Beshear also addressed concerns about local responses to winter weather, including Lexington's struggles during major ice events last winter.

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“Lexington definitely struggled in response to ice events last year,” Beshear said. “Mayor Gordon announced that there would be a new plan. I haven't had a chance to review that, but hopefully it shifts from just being prepared for snow to being prepared for major ice events as well. ”The governor said Kentucky's temporary suspension of the state gas tax will not affect the state's winter weather response.

“We had already made those purchases, and I've already backfilled the vast majority of the lost revenue that we saw,” Beshear said. “We were able to take money that was owed to the Transportation Cabinet. ” Beshear said the state has also benefited from federal COVID-19 relief funds and stronger-than-expected revenue growth.

“Remember, we've run a pretty big surplus, too. I expect there to be, just in this first fiscal year, about a billion more dollars in revenue than originally thought,” Beshear said.

“There's certainly the dollars out there to make sure that if we have to declare an emergency, we've got what we need. ”