Gov Ball 2026 Brings High Energy to New York City

Despite severe weather threats, the Governors Ball Music Festival maintained its momentum with a strong lineup, including performances by KATSEYE, Lorde, and Baby Keem. The festival drew a large crowd and featured a range of genres and styles, from left-of-center pop to indie sleaze revivalist.

The 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival was held in Queens' Flushing Meadows Corona Park, returning after a successful previous edition. Despite severe weather threats, the festival maintained its momentum with a strong lineup, including performances by KATSEYE , Lorde , and Baby Keem .

KATSEYE drew one of the weekend's largest audiences for a non-headlining act, delivering a precise and energetic set with inventive lighting design and thoughtful movement direction. However, the severe weather that hit New York for several hours forced the cancellation of three acts and moved Saturday headliners STRAY KIDS to an early evening slot. The weather also caused a lightning delay for Slayyyter's set, which drew a remarkably large crowd despite the challenges.

Sunday's performances were affected by weather early on, but eventually continued with Blood Orange returning to play his previously canceled set, and Fcukers keeping the Grove Stage jumping. To close out the festival, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist and JENNIE performed, with JENNIE drawing a particularly large crowd and delivering a hit-packed, genre-fusing set. The festival came to a close with KATSEYE, Lorde, and Dominic Fike performing, with Fike surprising fans with the live debut of a forthcoming song titled





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