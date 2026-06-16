Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Bexar County as severe storms sweep Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Bexar County and dozens of other Texas counties on Monday as severe storms continue to threaten the state.

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF– Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Bexar County and dozens of other Texas counties on Monday as severe storms continue to threaten the state.

“Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state,” Abbott said in a news release. Abbott has activated 24-hour operations at the state emergency operations center and is urging Texans to stay off flooded roads and follow guidance from local officials. The declaration includes 101 counties that span South Texas, the Hill Country, the Gulf Coast and Central Texas regions. Related coverage on KSAT:Waking up to emergency alerts?

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