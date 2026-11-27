Neil and Nadine Gould secure appeal victory against Carol Esteban, ending a costly legal feud over parking rights on a shared driveway near the Brecon Beacons.

A long-running legal dispute between neighbours in Wales has concluded with a decisive victory for Neil and Nadine Gould, who successfully appealed a ruling regarding their right to park on a shared driveway. The court battle, which spanned multiple judicial levels, ultimately determined that the couple is entitled to use the full length of the access track to reach their designated parking area, contrary to the claims of their neighbour, Carol Esteban.

Ms Esteban, who operates a glamping site on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park, had insisted that the Goulds' right to use the shared driveway ended abruptly opposite their front door. She argued that extending the access point further to allow for a parking turn would infringe upon her property rights and disrupt the tranquil environment she offers to her guests in the ancient woodland setting.

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The conflict originated from a property layout where Cwmtawe Villa, the Goulds' detached cottage in Caerbont near Swansea, is effectively surrounded by land belonging to Cwmtawe Farm, where Ms Esteban runs her business. The properties were originally held by a single owner but were sold off in 1949. Historical documents from that transaction are now lost, leaving the legal interpretation of access rights dependent on a 1964 conveyancing document and accompanying maps.

The Legal Dispute Over Easement Boundaries

The 1964 document granted the owners of Cwmtawe Villa an easement to use the farm track for access on foot or by vehicle. However, the document contained a map that marked the beginning of this right of way at point A, near the junction with the main road, but failed to explicitly mark an end point, designated as point B. This ambiguity became the focal point of the legal proceedings that followed.

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Ms Esteban and her legal team argued that the end of the right of way was precisely outside the Goulds' front door, based on a later map they submitted. They contended that a thick hedge surrounding the villa at the time the right was granted would have made it impractical for the original parties to intend for vehicles to pass beyond that point. They asserted that any further access would be an overreach of the original agreement.

However, Judge Milwyn Jarman KC rejected this interpretation in a ruling last year, labeling Ms Esteban's claim as absurd. He reasoned that if the Goulds could only drive to the front door and not further, they would be unable to park or turn their vehicle around without reversing back down the track, which would effectively defeat the purpose of the easement. He ruled that the Goulds were entitled to drive far enough along the track to turn off into their hardstanding parking space.

Appeal Court Decision And Financial Consequences

Refusing to accept the lower court's decision, Ms Esteban appealed the ruling, challenging both the judgment and a costs bill of £135,000 that was imposed on her. Her legal representative, Daniel Bromilow, argued that the High Court judge had not properly construed the original 1949 conveyance but had instead decided what he thought the parties should have agreed to. He maintained that judges should avoid rewriting contracts to assist one party or penalize another.

The Court of Appeal judges, however, upheld the original decision, supporting the view that the right of way must be interpreted to make it effective rather than defeat its apparent purpose. Lord Justice Fancourt stated that the entitlement needed to allow the grantee to gain entry onto the property in vehicles, which in the context of 1949, might have included horses or pony carts, but now reasonably includes private motor cars.

The appeal ruling brings the neighbours' war to a definitive end, allowing Mr and Mrs Gould to drive and park their car on their property without legal hindrance. This resolution clears the path for them to enjoy their home without the harassment and shouting matches that had characterized their relationship with Ms Esteban during the dispute.

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Financial Impact And Final Settlement

While Ms Esteban failed to overturn the decision on the property access rights, she did succeed in a financial adjustment during the appeal process. The court reduced her liability for her neighbours' legal bills from the original £135,000 to £81,000. This reduction represents a significant, albeit partial, financial relief for the glampsite owner, who had been ordered to pay the full amount in the lower court.

The case highlights the complexities that can arise from historical property deeds and the importance of clear documentation in land rights. For Neil and Nadine Gould, the victory is not only legal but personal, restoring their ability to use their property as intended and ending a period of significant stress and financial burden. The ruling stands as a precedent for interpreting easements in a manner that supports the practical use of the property.

As the legal proceedings conclude, the focus shifts to the practical implementation of the court's order. The Goulds can now resume their normal lives at Cwmtawe Villa, free from the obstructions and harassment that Ms Esteban had allegedly employed during the feud. The glampsite owner must now adhere to the financial settlement and respect the boundaries of the easement as defined by the Court of Appeal.

This dispute serves as a stark reminder of the potential for neighbourly relations to deteriorate over property rights, especially when historical records are incomplete. The involvement of the Court of Appeal underscores the seriousness with which such matters are treated in the Welsh legal system, ensuring that access rights are interpreted in a way that is both fair and practical for all parties involved.